DP Kindiki inspects progress of Kenya Leather Industrial Park in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has affirmed the government’s commitment to driving Kenya’s economic transformation through value addition and expansion of manufacturing across key industries.

Speaking following a visit to Kenanie, Machakos County, Kindiki outlined plans to establish the Kenya Leather Industrial Park (KLIP), a flagship project aimed at revitalizing the leather industry and boosting its economic contribution.

Kindiki stated that KLIP is set to increase the leather sector’s annual contribution from the current Sh 15 billion to Sh 175 billion.

Additionally, the initiative aims to create 100,000 jobs, from the industry’s current workforce of 17,000.

“Kenya’s economic transformation depends to a significant extent on growth in value addition of our raw materials and expansion of manufacturing across key value chains,” the Deputy President stated.

He disclosed that key infrastructure developments at KLIP are already underway.

A common-user effluent treatment plant, designed to treat wastewater from manufacturing activities, has been completed.

This facility, Kindiki says will serve both the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) factories along Mombasa Road and Athi River, as well as the leather factories within KLIP.

Furthermore, the DP said four warehouses are now operational.

These include two factories dedicated to processing hides and skins into leather and another two for producing finished leather goods.

To ensure the project remains on schedule, Kindiki said electricity and water supply systems are being expedited, alongside the deployment of permanent policing services.

He was accompanied by Acting Cabinet Secretary for Agriculture and Livestock Development Aden Duale, Principal Secretary for Livestock Development Jonathan Mueke, and other senior government officials.

