DP Kindiki engages Nairobi traders, pledges govt support for small businesses

NAIROBI, Kenya, JAN 6 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki on Monday held a consultative meeting with 143 representatives of small-scale traders from various markets within Nairobi County, focusing on enhancing government support for their businesses.

The Office of the Deputy President said the engagement provided a platform for traders from key markets, including Wakulima, Gikomba, Muthurwa, Kariokor, Country Bus, Nyamakima, River Road, Railways, Pumwani Road, Bus Station, and OTC, to discuss their challenges and propose solutions.

During the meeting, the Deputy President and traders agreed on several interventions to be implemented by the National Government.

These measures will complement the ongoing efforts of the Nairobi City County Government to improve the business environment for traders operating within the Central Business District (CBD).

“During the early morning engagement, Kindiki and the traders agreed on the interventions of the National Government to supplement what the Nairobi City County Government is doing to support the traders,” Kindiki’s office said.

