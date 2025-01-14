DP Kindiki appeals to Kenyans to resolve differences with leaders amicably, shun inflammatory language

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 14 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has called on Kenyans to address their differences with the government in a peaceful and respectful manner.

Speaking Tuesday when he presided over the issuance of title deeds in Njukini in Taita Taveta, DP Kindiki emphasized that dialogue and decorum are key to fostering national unity and progress.

He maintained that while citizens have a right to hold the government accountable, Kindiki appealed for civility in such pursuits.

“Citizens possess the inherent right to demand that the government fulfill its obligations to them; however, we urge Kenyans to recognize that resorting to vulgar language and disparaging leaders will not bring about development. Let us have respect for each other,” he stated.

The Deputy President acknowledged that differing opinions are a hallmark of a democratic society but cautioned against allowing disagreements to devolve into animosity.

“This does not mean we cannot disagree with the government. The citizens and members of the opposition can have different opinions, but please, let us have respect, because after all is said and done, we will remain Kenyans,” Kindiki remarked.

He further urged those with dissenting views to express them responsibly.

Kindiki further pleaded with Kenyans to maintain unity in the face of political and social differences.

“Those who have a differing opinion have a right to do so, but just do it with respect. Let us not fan hatred on matters involving our country. We only have one country,” he emphasized.

Kindiki also appealed for maturity and decorum in the expression of diverse views, noting that violence and hostility have no place in resolving national issues.

“We are part of this country; we can have differences of opinion, but let’s express our differences with decorum and maturity. We can disagree, but we don’t have to fight or hurt one another, because this is our country,” he said.

The Deputy President’s remarks come amid heightened political tensions in the country, with leaders and citizens divided over various national matters.

The calls come even as President William Ruto has reiterated the importance of parental responsibility in nurturing morally upright youth, urging parents, religious leaders, and political figures to collaborate in mentoring the younger generation.

Just recently, Ruto emphasized that proper guidance is crucial in steering young people away from destructive behaviors, such as disobedience to authority and rising cases of violence, including femicide.

“We must mentor, guide, and pray for our children because they are our next generation,” the President said.

“This will go a long way in ensuring they don’t fall into traps that will endanger their lives.”

The State has also threatened to go after the youth for ‘misusing social media’ to insult leaders.