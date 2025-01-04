DP Kindiki affirms govt plan to deliver on development agenda

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deliver on its ambitious 2022-2027 development blueprint, ‘The Plan,’ while urging Kenyans to confront social challenges undermining progress.

In a statement on his X account, Kindiki outlined the government’s top five priorities for 2025: sustaining macroeconomic stability, creating jobs and income opportunities, enhancing household incomes, transforming critical value chains, and completing strategic infrastructure projects.

He also urged Kenyans to tackle societal issues like division, hate, and corruption, calling them obstacles to national progress.

Kindiki who has kept a low profile since December 20 has resorted to using social media even as his whereabouts continue to remain a mystery.

“The last weekend of the festive season offers the opportunity to get set for a critical year in the implementation of the plan, 2022-2027,” he said.

The Deputy President highlighted the need of sustaining a prevailing macroeconomic stability for the Nation’s economic growth and development.

“Enhancement of household incomes, transformation of critical value chains and completion of strategic infrastructure projects remain the Government’s top five priorities for 2025,” he stated.

However, Kindiki pointed out that significant national threats including hatred, corruption, division, and greed might impede the advancement of important government initiatives.

Therefore, he emphasized that to fulfill the country’s development agenda, these issues must be addressed.

“We must simultaneously confront the software threats that have slowed down the pace of our progress since our nation was founded three score years ago: division, prideful bigotry, hate, chauvinism, negativity, corruption, greed and the spectacular relegation of family values,” stated Kindiki.

The conspicuous absence of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki from key national events has continued to spark widespread curiosity and speculation among Kenyans with many hinting a possible fallout with his Boss President William Ruto.

Kindiki was absent in the recent State New Year’s Eve Dinner held at the Kisii State Lodge with many now hinting a possible fallout with his Boss President William Ruto.

Despite being known for his consistent presence alongside President William Ruto, Kindiki has been notably missing from the public eye since December 20, 2024.

His disappearance from the public has been termed unusual, given his active role during the first two months of his appointment.

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, has however dismissed rumors of a rift between President Ruto and Kindiki.

The speculation arose following Kindiki’s absence at President Ruto’s New Year’s Eve address and dinner at the Kisii State Lodge on December 31, 2024, sparking widespread curiosity among Kenyans about his whereabouts.

