Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

DP Kithure Kindiki.

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki affirms govt plan to deliver on development agenda

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to deliver on its ambitious 2022-2027 development blueprint, ‘The Plan,’ while urging Kenyans to confront social challenges undermining progress.

In a statement on his X account, Kindiki outlined the government’s top five priorities for 2025: sustaining macroeconomic stability, creating jobs and income opportunities, enhancing household incomes, transforming critical value chains, and completing strategic infrastructure projects.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He also urged Kenyans to tackle societal issues like division, hate, and corruption, calling them obstacles to national progress.

Kindiki who has kept a low profile since December 20 has resorted to using social media even as his whereabouts continue to remain a mystery.

“The last weekend of the festive season offers the opportunity to get set for a critical year in the implementation of the plan, 2022-2027,” he said.

The Deputy President highlighted the need of sustaining a prevailing macroeconomic stability for the Nation’s economic growth and development.

“Enhancement of household incomes, transformation of critical value chains and completion of strategic infrastructure projects remain the Government’s top five priorities for 2025,” he stated.

However, Kindiki pointed out that significant national threats including hatred, corruption, division, and greed might impede the advancement of important government initiatives.

Therefore, he emphasized that to fulfill the country’s development agenda, these issues must be addressed.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“We must simultaneously confront the software threats that have slowed down the pace of our progress since our nation was founded three score years ago: division, prideful bigotry, hate, chauvinism, negativity, corruption, greed and the spectacular relegation of family values,” stated Kindiki.

The conspicuous absence of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki from key national events has continued to spark widespread curiosity and speculation among Kenyans with many hinting a possible fallout with his Boss President William Ruto.

Kindiki was absent in the recent State New Year’s Eve Dinner held at the Kisii State Lodge with many now hinting a possible fallout with his Boss President William Ruto.

Despite being known for his consistent presence alongside President William Ruto, Kindiki has been notably missing from the public eye since December 20, 2024.

His disappearance from the public has been termed unusual, given his active role during the first two months of his appointment.

The Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy, Dennis Itumbi, has however dismissed rumors of a rift between President Ruto and Kindiki.

The speculation arose following Kindiki’s absence at President Ruto’s New Year’s Eve address and dinner at the Kisii State Lodge on December 31, 2024, sparking widespread curiosity among Kenyans about his whereabouts.

About The Author

WANGECHI PURITY

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Former Town Clerk Kisia critisises Ichung’wah for blasting Natembeya

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – Former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia has criticized Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for disrespecting Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya...

48 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Wa Iria wants govt probe on ‘Itungati’ outfit affiliated to Gachagua

MURANGA, Kenya, Jan 4 – Former Murang’a governor Mwangi wa Iria now wants the government to investigate a new political outfit affiliated to former...

3 hours ago

Kenya

KNCHR mourns passing of Chairperson Roseline Odede

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 4 – The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) is mourning the sudden demise of its Chairperson, Roseline Odhiambo Odede,...

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

My administration will keep to the law and everybody must respect the law: Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has dispelled fears that his government has adopted abduction and killings as a means of dealing...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Govt has taken action on extrajudicial killings: Ruto

BUNGOMA, Kenya, Jan 3 – The government has taken decisive action to tame extrajudicial killings in the country, President William Ruto has said. The...

23 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto directs Education, Health Ministries to enroll all students in Taifa Care Program

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – President William Ruto has now directed the Health and Education Ministries to enroll all students in the Taifa Care...

1 day ago

Kenya

Court halts Bruno Oguda’s appointment as Portland Cement MD

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily suspended the appointment of Bruno Oguda Obodha as Managing Director of East...

1 day ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ichung’wah blasts Natembeya over govt abduction claims, calls out Gachagua

Ichung’wah blasted Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya for claiming that President William Ruto’s administration has perpetrated forceful disappearances.

1 day ago