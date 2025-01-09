Connect with us

Smoke billows from a dormitory that caught fire at Cardinal Otunga High School - Mosocho

Kenya

Dorm fire hits Cardinal Otunga Mosocho after KCSE results

No injuries were reported, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Published

KISII, Kenya Jan 9 – A dormitory at Cardinal Otunga High School – Mosocho in Kisii County was engulfed in flames on Thursday, just hours after the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results were announced.

Firefighters and security officers responded to the scene, which has a history of dormitory arson incidents.

School officials told Capital News that they will address the aftermath on Friday as authorities investigate the incident.

