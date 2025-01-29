Don’t threaten us with a one-term presidency, that is cheap: Kindiki

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 29 – Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has dismissed threats from government critics seeking to make President William Ruto a one-term leader, terming such ambitions as “cheap politics” that do not serve the interests of Kenyans.

Speaking Wednesday, as he hosted a section of Tharaka Nithi residents and leaders at his Karen residence, Kindiki took issue with remarks by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and opposition leaders who have vowed to block Ruto’s re-election in 2027.

He questioned the rationale behind such a political agenda, emphasizing that the government’s focus remains on delivering its development promises to Kenyans.

“I saw some guys yesterday saying how their singular motivation is to make William Ruto a one-term President. Really? And then? How can that be your motivation as a leader?” Kindiki posed.

The Deputy President maintained Ruto’s legacy would not be defined by the length of his tenure but by the impact of his administration’s policies on Kenyans.

“President William Ruto, by the grace of God, is among the five Kenyans who have been privileged to occupy the highest office in the land. Even if he doesn’t get a second term but will have transformed the lives of our people in health, economy, education, housing, and job creation for our young people, he will have achieved his mission,” Kindiki said noting the Ruto administration remains unshaken by opposition campaign to kick them out of office in 2027

“Don’t threaten us with a one-term presidency. That is cheap,” he asserted.

Kindiki’s remarks come in response to Gachagua’s renewed push against Ruto’s administration.

The former Deputy President, who was impeached in October 2024, has since aligned himself with opposition leaders, pledging to rally Kenyans against the President Ruto’s re-election bid.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On Monday, Gachagua joined Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa at the launch of the new Democratic Action Party of Kenya (DAP-K) headquarters in Nairobi.

“We are part of this team and will walk this journey together to liberate this country,” Gachagua declared.

“We will make whatever sacrifices necessary to ensure William Ruto is a one-term president.”

Gachagua accused Ruto of running an “intolerant and dictatorial” administration, citing controversial policies such as tax hikes that sparked nationwide protests.

He claimed that his opposition to some of the President’s decisions led to his fallout with the Kenya Kwanza government.

“The government he leads is a one-man show; he wants his way, and all those ministers you see there are flower girls,” Gachagua said. “I was the only one who could stand up to him and say, ‘Hey boss, this can’t work.’”

Over the weekend, Gachagua met NARC Kenya leader Martha Karua and pledged to unite opposition forces against Ruto.