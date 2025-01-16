Connect with us

Kenya's National Assembly in session.

NATIONAL NEWS

Don’t become our adversaries, MPs tells new SRC following approval

The House endorsed the committee’s report amidst warnings to the SRC to avoid antagonizing Parliament in executing its six-year constitutional mandate.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The third seven-member panel of the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC), chaired by Samuel Chepkwony, is set to take oath of office after legislators approved members nominations.

 The approval follows vetting by the National Assembly Labour Committee, led by Eric Muchangi.

During the debate, National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah criticized the previous SRC, chaired by Lyn Mengich, accusing it of making antagonistic and populist decisions.

He particularly faulted the gazettement of an annual increment of MPs’ salaries during a period of public discontent over the high cost of living and the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024.

“The timing of that gazette notice was highly suspect. It was purely aimed at playing populist politics, pandering to public sentiment, and further poisoning Kenyans against Members of Parliament,” Ichung’wah stated.

He emphasized the need for consultative decision-making to avoid populism and ensure equitable remuneration for public servants, including MPs and the judiciary.

Ichung’wah revealed that there had been calls to disband the constitutional commission due to its perceived antagonism toward high-ranking public servants.

“We want the commission to stay because we need balance in managing public affairs, especially on personnel and remuneration. But this must be done fairly and thoughtfully,” the Majority Leader said.

Minority Leader Junet Mohammed echoed these sentiments, arguing that past commissions had been misguided into positioning themselves as adversaries of Parliament.

“There is a misconception that this commission was created to fight politicians. Somebody has misadvised them. Once approved, they start with Parliament, thinking that’s their mandate,” he remarked.

The Suna East MP criticized the SRC for what he termed as unfair treatment of MPs, noting the financial burden legislators bear in facilitating societal obligations such as burials and weddings, often using personal funds.

“This is a public service. Whatever you earn here belongs to the public. It is spent on healthcare, bursaries, transport, weddings, and other public needs. No MP uses their salary solely for personal or family needs,” Junet said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo urged the incoming Chepkwony-led team to support union efforts and collective bargaining agreements (CBAs), rather than hindering them.

“There is a trend where CBAs are negotiated and then ignored, with the Commission cited as the stumbling block. I urge the SRC to collaborate with unions to ensure agreements are honored,” Amollo stated.

He also cautioned Parliament’s representatives on the SRC to advocate for legislators’ welfare and respect the authority of the House.

“If they fail to represent our interests, they undermine the entities that sent them. Those we send to the Commission must consult with and respect Parliament,” he warned.

Funyula MP Wilberforce Oundo called on the new SRC to address salary disparities among low-cadre public servants across national and county governments.

“There were significant complaints about the previous SRC’s inability to harmonize salaries within and across government arms. Disparities, particularly among security forces, remain unexplained,” Oundo said.

Those approved by the house include Maj Gen (Rtd) Martin Kizito Ong’oyi, who is the nominee of the Defence Council.

Others are Mohamed Aden Abdi (nominee of the Senate on behalf of County Governments); Jane Gatakaa Njage (nominee of the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) and Leonid Ashindu (nominee of the Association of Professional Societies in East Africa (APSEA).

Also on the list is Dr Gilda Odera (nominee of the Federation of Kenya Employers (FKE) and Dr Geoffrey Apollo Omondi (nominee of the Central Organization of Trade Unions (Cotu).

