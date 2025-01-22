DCI probe murder mystery in Huruma after intercepting a man ferrying dismembered body

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating a chilling murder case after arresting a 29-year-old man transporting dismembered human body parts in Nairobi.

Police apprehended the suspect, identified as John Kiama Wambua, during a routine patrol at around 5am on Wednesday near Kelly Towers in Huruma.

Officers noticed Wambua behaving suspiciously while carrying a heavy backpack, prompting them to stop and search him. To their shock, the bag contained a portion of a mutilated female body.

During interrogation, Wambua identified the remains as those of his 19-year-old wife, Joy Fridah Munani.

Despite the shocking discovery, Wambua displayed a disturbing calmness and led the officers to his residence.

At his home, police found more body parts hidden under his bed, alongside a blood-soaked knife and the victim’s clothing, further incriminating him in the horrific act.

The single-room apartment where the crime is suspected to have occurred was covered in blood, with evidence pointing to the recovered knife as the murder weapon.

Investigators noted that some body parts were still missing, prompting recovery efforts by crime scene investigators (CSI) to gather more evidence.

Wambua has been processed for arraignment to face murder charges.