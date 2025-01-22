Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Police apprehended the suspect, identified as John Kiama Wambua, during a routine patrol at around 5am on Wednesday near Kelly Towers in Huruma/DCI

crime

DCI probe murder mystery in Huruma after intercepting a man ferrying dismembered body

Officers noticed Wambua behaving suspiciously while carrying a heavy backpack, prompting them to stop and search him. To their shock, the bag contained a portion of a mutilated female body.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are investigating a chilling murder case after arresting a 29-year-old man transporting dismembered human body parts in Nairobi.

Police apprehended the suspect, identified as John Kiama Wambua, during a routine patrol at around 5am on Wednesday near Kelly Towers in Huruma.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Officers noticed Wambua behaving suspiciously while carrying a heavy backpack, prompting them to stop and search him. To their shock, the bag contained a portion of a mutilated female body.

During interrogation, Wambua identified the remains as those of his 19-year-old wife, Joy Fridah Munani.

Despite the shocking discovery, Wambua displayed a disturbing calmness and led the officers to his residence.

At his home, police found more body parts hidden under his bed, alongside a blood-soaked knife and the victim’s clothing, further incriminating him in the horrific act.

The single-room apartment where the crime is suspected to have occurred was covered in blood, with evidence pointing to the recovered knife as the murder weapon.

Investigators noted that some body parts were still missing, prompting recovery efforts by crime scene investigators (CSI) to gather more evidence.

Wambua has been processed for arraignment to face murder charges.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

County News

Governor Sakaja Unveils Bold Plan to Revamp Nairobi CBD

The governor warned against violations of city regulations, citing an ongoing crackdown on illegal advertisements along corridors and walkways.

3 days ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Maria Sarungi rules out police involvement in her abduction. Here is why

Narrating the ordeal to the press in Nairobi on Monday evening, she revealed that her abductors desperately avoided police checkpoints.

January 14, 2025

Top stories

Governor Sakaja Leads Night-Long Cleaning Exercise to Transform Nairobi’s Cleanliness

The massive cleaning effort saw teams combing through every corner of the city’s main highways and streets. The governor vowed that the initiative would...

January 13, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan arrested in India for smuggling Sh186mn cocaine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6-Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-have apprehended a Kenyan attempting to smuggle cocaine valued at approximately Sh186 million...

January 6, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki engages Nairobi traders, pledges govt support for small businesses

The Deputy President and traders agreed on several interventions to be implemented by the National Government.

January 6, 2025

County News

KeNHA diverts Kipande Road traffic to install cross culvert

KENHA’s Director General, Kungu Ndungu, said the closure, which began on Friday, will remain in force until Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

December 28, 2024

Top stories

Police Chopper Dispatched to Clear Traffic on Nairobi-Nakuru Highway

Authorities have also emphasized the importance of road safety, urging drivers to exercise patience and cooperate with traffic officers working to ease the situation.

December 20, 2024

Top stories

Nairobi Set for Sh43.4 Billion BRT System to Tackle Traffic Woes

The funding will be used to construct Line 3 of the BRT, beginning with a 12-kilometre route connecting Dandora to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH)...

December 19, 2024