Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Unknown assailnts hacked Richard Otieno, a well-known youth mobilizer and activist, to death in Molo on the night of January 18/FILE

County News

DCI identifies persons of interest in murder of Molo activist

The agency stated that the individuals identified could provide crucial insights into the killing of the activist, an outspoken critic of the local leadership.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified “individuals of interest” in the ongoing investigation into the killing of a Molo-based activist.

Unknown assailnts hacked Richard Otieno, a well-known youth mobilizer and activist, to death in Molo on the night of January 18.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The DCI indicated that it is still recording statements regarding the incident, which occurred on January 19 and sparked widespread outrage with residents accusing authorities of failing to address rising insecurity in the area.

The agency stated that the individuals identified could provide crucial insights into the killing of the activist, an outspoken critic of the local leadership.

“The investigating team has identified several individuals of interest who may provide crucial insights into this case as it continues to record statements from witnesses,” the DCI said Saturday.

The DCI assured the public it will make every effort to conduct a thorough and professional investigation, identify and apprehend those responsible, and ensure justice.

Appeal for information

It appealed to members of the public to share any relevant information that might aid in the investigation.

“We appeal to the public to remain patient and share any information they may have regarding the incident with the investigating team,” the agency stated.

On January 24, 2025, a team from the Homicide Unit, along with forensic experts from the DCI, visited the Kericho Referral Level 4 Hospital mortuary, where the Government Pathologist conducted an autopsy.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor oversaw the exercise with assistance from Dr. Grace Midigo in the precense of a family representative.

The Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) and Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) also sent representatives with Red Cross providing counsellors.

The autopsy revealed two slash wounds on the occipital region( rear of the head), a stab wound on the upper forehead, swollen eyelids, abrasions on the chin and nose, extensive hemorrhaging, a fragmented occipital skull fracture, and severe brain hemorrhage.

Expert opinion concluded the cause of death as severe head injury caused by both blunt and sharp force trauma.

The team collected body samples for further forensic analysis, including toxicological and DNA tests.

In this article:, , , , , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to set aside orders for IG, DCI to appear over abductions

In his ruling, Justice chacha Mwita stated that the IG and DCI were properly served with the petition and the order issued on January...

2 days ago

County News

Tension in Molo as Residents Protest Brutal Killing of Youth Leader Richard Otieno

Otieno, popularly known as Molo President, was a vocal critic of both the government and area MP Kimani Kuria, whom he accused of failing...

6 days ago

Top stories

DCI Cracks Down on Nairobi Gold Scam Ring, Arrests 14 in $1.35M Fraud

The operation was conducted at House No. 53 on Chalbi Drive, Lavington, which investigators identified as the hub for the syndicate’s activities.

January 11, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI Arrests Suspect Behind Fraud Scheme Involving Stolen IDs and Fake Phones

The suspect, identified as Charles Kuria Kamau, was apprehended following a days-long pursuit after a theft was reported from a locked motor vehicle on...

January 10, 2025

Kenya

Francis Gaitho to surrender to DCI over cybercrime charges

In response to DCI, in a tweet on Thursday, Gaitho stressed his innocence, asserting that he is “not a criminal,” “not a murderer,” and...

January 2, 2025

Kenya

DCI hunts for cybercrime suspect Francis Gaitho

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday declared online activist Francis Ng’ang’a Gaitho a wanted individual over a...

January 2, 2025

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua says rogue unit outside NPS command behind abductions

Speaking during a press briefing from his Mathira home on Friday, Gachagua noted the abductions are part of a disturbing pattern that cannot be...

December 27, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

DCI denies role in abductions, vows ‘diligent’ efforts to probe ‘claims’

DCI refuted allegations made by Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who had earlier claimed that an activist and satirist, Kibet Bull, better known as Yoko,...

December 27, 2024