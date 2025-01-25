DCI identifies persons of interest in murder of Molo activist

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has identified “individuals of interest” in the ongoing investigation into the killing of a Molo-based activist.

Unknown assailnts hacked Richard Otieno, a well-known youth mobilizer and activist, to death in Molo on the night of January 18.

The DCI indicated that it is still recording statements regarding the incident, which occurred on January 19 and sparked widespread outrage with residents accusing authorities of failing to address rising insecurity in the area.

The agency stated that the individuals identified could provide crucial insights into the killing of the activist, an outspoken critic of the local leadership.

“The investigating team has identified several individuals of interest who may provide crucial insights into this case as it continues to record statements from witnesses,” the DCI said Saturday.

The DCI assured the public it will make every effort to conduct a thorough and professional investigation, identify and apprehend those responsible, and ensure justice.

Appeal for information

It appealed to members of the public to share any relevant information that might aid in the investigation.

“We appeal to the public to remain patient and share any information they may have regarding the incident with the investigating team,” the agency stated.

On January 24, 2025, a team from the Homicide Unit, along with forensic experts from the DCI, visited the Kericho Referral Level 4 Hospital mortuary, where the Government Pathologist conducted an autopsy.

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor oversaw the exercise with assistance from Dr. Grace Midigo in the precense of a family representative.

The Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) and Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU) also sent representatives with Red Cross providing counsellors.

The autopsy revealed two slash wounds on the occipital region( rear of the head), a stab wound on the upper forehead, swollen eyelids, abrasions on the chin and nose, extensive hemorrhaging, a fragmented occipital skull fracture, and severe brain hemorrhage.

Expert opinion concluded the cause of death as severe head injury caused by both blunt and sharp force trauma.

The team collected body samples for further forensic analysis, including toxicological and DNA tests.