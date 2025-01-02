Connect with us

Online activist Francis Gaitho

Kenya

DCI hunts for cybercrime suspect Francis Gaitho

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 2 – The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Thursday declared online activist Francis Ng’ang’a Gaitho a wanted individual over a series of cyber-related crimes and contempt of court.

In a statement released on social media, the DCI outlined multiple allegations against the suspect, who is believed to be evading justice.

According to DCI, Gaitho had previously been charged with publishing false information, an offense under Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cyber Crimes Act.

He failed to appear for a court session on December 4, 2024, prompting the Milimani Law Courts to issue a warrant for his arrest.

“This suspect not only violated the law by publishing false information but also showed blatant disregard for judicial processes by absconding court,” read the DCI’s statement.

Beyond the initial charges, DCI stated that Gaitho is under investigation for sharing private information about a senior public officer and disseminating false information targeting other Kenyan citizens.

Authorities further allege that he engaged in cyber harassment, including posts disparaging senior government officials.

The DCI confirmed that files related to the additional offenses are currently under review by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) for further action.

Members of the public have been urged to assist in the apprehension of Gaitho.

“If you have any information that may lead to the prompt arrest of the suspect, please call our toll-free hotline at 0800 722 203 anonymously or report to the nearest police station,” the DCI stated.

