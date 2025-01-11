Connect with us

The three suspects were arrested in Lavington Nairobi in a gold scam busted by the DCI. /x.

Top stories

DCI Cracks Down on Nairobi Gold Scam Ring, Arrests 14 in $1.35M Fraud

The operation was conducted at House No. 53 on Chalbi Drive, Lavington, which investigators identified as the hub for the syndicate’s activities.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11 – Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) have busted a gold scamming syndicate operating in Nairobi, arresting 14 suspects linked to a $1.35 million fraud that defrauded an American businessman.

The suspects allegedly used the premises to facilitate a fraudulent transaction involving a purported 2,820 kilograms of gold between March and May 2024.

The arrested individuals include Ronald Osonga Khejiria, Emmanuel Wafula Thatcher, Willy Kiplimo Metto, Sharon Achieng Ouma, Tracey Achieng, Luck Bahaya Butelezi, Willis Odhiambo Koyi, Erina Notoila Gitau, Edgar Wafula Odinga, Patrick Kariuki Mahugu, Denis Osoo, Boniface Nemesis Waswa, John Michugu Gathaira, and Eliud Wachira Githaiga.

During the raid, detectives seized crucial evidence, including documents, files, stamps, and seals allegedly used to dupe victims.

This operation follows the earlier arraignment of two suspects, Eric Kalala Mukendi and Antonucci Sergio Patrick, who were also linked to the scam. Their case is set for mention on January 23, 2025, at the Milimani Law Courts.

The 14 suspects are currently undergoing processing and will be arraigned on Monday. Recovered exhibits have been documented as investigations continue to dismantle the syndicate and seek justice for the victims.

The DCI has reiterated its commitment to combating organized crime, particularly schemes targeting unsuspecting individuals both locally and internationally.

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
