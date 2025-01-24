Cultural fusion lights up prelude to the Spring Festival Gala in Nairobi

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 24 – Dignitaries, diplomats, artists, fashion and cultural enthusiasts gathered at the United Nations Office in Nairobi on Wednesday, January 22, 2025, for the event titled “Prelude to the Spring Festival Gala” to usher in the Year of the Snake, which begins on January 29.

The event, organized in collaboration with the Chinese Embassy in Kenya and China Media Group, provided attendees with an opportunity to enjoy Chinese artistic and culinary displays, reflecting the significance of the Chinese zodiac.

Performances by Henan-based groups thrilled the crowd, offering a glimpse into traditional Chinese art forms, including kung fu and acrobatics. Chinese performers entertain guests at the Spring festival event held at the United Nations Office at Nairobi on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. /CGTN

Chinese Ambassador to Kenya, Guo Haiyan, described the performances as wonderful and a perfect way to entertain both Chinese citizens and international guests.

“The Spring Festival is the most important traditional festival in Chinese culture. It’s a time for family reunion, a time to express our aspirations for better life, and it’s also an important window for foreigners to learn more and to get a better understanding of Chinese culture,” said Guo.

Zaiban Hawa Bangura, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi expressed her gratitude for the chance to join the rest of the world in the Spring Festival prelude festivities, urging attendees to use the event as a catalyst for global unity.

“For today’s celebration, on behalf of the UN family in Kenya, I pray that this Lunar Year of the Wood Snake brings us all on common wisdom and discernment to manage the myriad challenges we face as a race today,” Bangura said.

Samburu social activist Naserian Loronyokie, among several influencers attending the event, expressed her joy at being a part of the celebrations, singling out the cultural displays as an aspect worth copying.

“Coming here has really taught me that in this Year of the Snake, we should all celebrate the culture. We should all join. We should take culture seriously and integrate with other people because it’s one thing that brings people together,” she said. Chinese kung fu performers entertain guests at the Spring festival event held at the United Nations Office at Nairobi on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. /CGTN

In the Chinese Zodiac system, snakes are associated with harvest, procreation, spirituality, and good fortune–attributes that organizers and attendees hoped to tap into for the year ahead. Guo Haiyan, the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya (Second Right), Zaiban Hawa Bangura, Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (Third Right) and Song Jianing, CGTN Africa Bureau Chief, pose for a picture alongside other delegates at the Spring Festival celebrations held at UNON on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. /CGTN

Kenyan officials expressed hope that the festival would serve as a launch pad for the continued strengthening of Sino-Kenyan relations, as well as bolstered cooperation with Africa at large.

“Different civilizations bring people together. Today we were celebrating the Spring festival, so we are happy as a government, and we wish the people and government of China a happy, prosperous 2025,” said Ambassador Jane Makori, the Deputy Director-General, Asia-Pacific Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

And with the reality of the ever-warm relations between China and the East African country, CMG Africa Bureau Chief Song Jianing conveyed her wishes for bolstered ties.

“There is a good platform to build on for the Chinese relations with the world,” Song said.

In December 2024, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) added the Spring Festival to its intangible cultural heritage list, promoting exchanges and mutual learning among civilizations.

The recognition which came after an application by China’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism, underscores China’s commitment to enhancing the protection, preservation, and utilization of cultural and natural heritage.

The Spring Festival Gala is one of the world’s most-watched television programs. The 2024 edition captured the hearts of a staggering 1.14 billion viewers worldwide. This year, the show will kick off at 8 p.m. Beijing Time on January 28, Chinese New Year’s Eve. The gala will feature a variety of performances, including songs, dancing, opera, martial arts, and comedy sketches. It will incorporate more intangible cultural heritage elements, using the festival’s culture as a bridge to promote international cultural exchanges and mutual understanding between civilizations

Meanwhile, CGTN’s special “Super Night” show is also held on Chinese New Year’s Eve. This year’s event promises an exciting lineup of programs designed for audiences around the globe, and will be available on CGTN platforms from 7:30 p.m. Beijing Time.