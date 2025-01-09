Connect with us

CS Ogamba to announce 2024 KKCSE results

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 9 – Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba is expected to announce the results for the 2024 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams.

More than 960,000 candidates sat for the exams from October 22 to November 22, 2024.

Once the results are officially released, students will access them through SMS Service or the official KNEC website for easy access.

Schools will receive hard copies of the results shortly after the public release, making it convenient for parents and guardians to review them directly.

