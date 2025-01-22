Connect with us

Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen with the board of IPOA led by Chairman Isaack Hassan after a meeting at Harambee House on January 22, 2025.

CS Murkomen Assures IPOA of Urgent Support To Enhance Police Accountability

He reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting IPOA as it continues to enhance the police service and foster better relations between law enforcement and the public.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Murkomen has pledged urgent support to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), addressing critical challenges in staffing, decentralization, resources, and stakeholder coordination.

Speaking during a meeting with the IPOA Board and senior management, led by Chair Mr. Issack Hassan, Murkomen emphasized the authority’s vital role in enhancing police professionalism. He highlighted the importance of IPOA’s work in holding police officers accountable to the law, training them on human rights, advocating for their welfare, and educating the public about police operations.

“IPOA plays a crucial role in ensuring that our police service is professional and accountable. It is essential for strengthening the rule of law and improving public trust in our security forces,” said Murkomen.

The meeting also focused on strategies to enhance the effectiveness of IPOA’s operations. Murkomen acknowledged the authority’s ongoing challenges, particularly in terms of staffing, decentralization, resources, and coordination with various stakeholders. Both parties agreed on the urgency of addressing these issues to ensure the smooth execution of IPOA’s mandate.

“We must resolve these limitations urgently to empower IPOA to carry out its duties effectively,” he stated.

Additionally, the meeting explored the possibility of fast-tracking legislative proposals to further improve IPOA’s mandate. There was also a discussion on introducing an award to recognize outstanding police officers for exemplary performance, with Murkomen suggesting that such recognition would motivate officers and strengthen the force’s professionalism.

The Interior CS reiterated the government’s commitment to supporting IPOA as it continues to enhance the police service and foster better relations between law enforcement and the public.

