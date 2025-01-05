CS Mbadi roots for dualing of Nairobi -Nakuru highway

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5 – National Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has called for the expansion of the Nairobi -Nakuru highway into a dual carriageway road to improve the flow of traffic to western Kenya.

Mbadi noted that the expansion of the single carriageway road into a dual carriageway will help avoid traffic jams witnessed by motorists on the highway.

He stated that some motorists in Western region are forced into using alternative routes on their way to Nairobi including the Bungoma-Kakamega- Kisumu route through Narok in efforts to avoid traffic congestion on the busy Nairobi Nakuru highway.

“We borrowed money to do roads up to the rural areas, some people take minutes to reach their villages but an important road as the Nairobi Nakuru highway no one saw the need to make it a dual carriageway so that we can reach our homes in good time” he said.

Mbadi highlighted the need to convert the Nairobi-Nakuru highway, urging that it will bring more economic value to the people of Western region which help stabilize the Nation’s economy.

He also urged for the expansion of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) line from the Naivasha Terminal all the way to the Malaba border.

During Festive seasons major traffic congestions are usually reported on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway.

In December 25 2024 hundreds of Travelers from Nairobi enroute to Western Kenya for festivities were stranded for hours on the Kimende -Flyover section of the Nairobi Nakuru highway due to heavy traffic congestion.

Travelers were however advised to use alternative routes, including the Nairobi-Naivasha and Gilgil routes to avoid traffic on the busy road.

President William Ruto’s Economic Advisor, Moses Kuria, also called for the dualling of the Nakuru highway through a public-private partnership (PPP) to address recurrent traffic gridlocks, witnessed during the festive season.

Kuria urged Kenyans to support the project, warning against opposition to private sector involvement despite the dire need for expansion.

“The mess on the Nairobi-Nakuru Highway is further proof that we need new approaches to infrastructure development. The Rironi-Mau Summit dualling must be carried out on a Public-Private Partnership basis,” Kuria said.

“Sadly, the same people stuck in the gridlock will also oppose the dualling using a private partner,” he added.

