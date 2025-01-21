Court Rules Dusit D2 Attack Suspects Have Case to Answer

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 21 – The Kahawa Law Court on Tuesday ruled that two men linked to the Dusit D2 Complex terrorist attack on January 15, 2019, have a case to answer.

A statement from Office of the Director of Public Prosecution as the ruling delivered virtually by Lady Justice Diana Kavedza acknowledged that the two suspects, Hussein Mohammed Abdile and Mohamed Abdi Ali, were arrested alongside Mire Abdullahi following investigations into the terror incident that claimed the lives of 21 people and injured several others.

Abdullahi was later convicted following a plea bargain.

“Having considered the evidence of 55 witnesses, including expert testimonies, and the material presented before me, I am satisfied that the prosecution has established a prima facie case against the two accused persons. I hereby place the second accused, Hussein Mohammed Abdile, and the third accused, Mohamed Abdi Ali, on their defence,” ruled the judge.

The hearing is set for February 5 and 6, 2025, during which the defense will have the opportunity to present their case.

In 2023, the United States of America government announced a Sh1.2 billion reward for information leading to the arrest and successful conviction of Mohamoud Abdi Aden, who was identified as the leader of the terror cell that planned the attack.

At least 21 people were killed six years ago when Somali militants stormed the DusitD2 hotel and business complex in Nairobi.

More than 700 people were safely evacuated during the attack

Other terrorists involved in the attack included Salim Gichunge, who was later killed during the incident, and Mahir Riziki, who was reported to have been the suicide bomber who detonated himself outside the Secret Garden restaurant.

Somalia-based Islamist group Al-Shabab said it was behind the attack, which triggered a 19-hour security operation.

The Al-Shabaab said the attack was a response to US President Donald Trump’s 2017 decision to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel,

Kenya has been a target for Al-Shabab since October 2011, when it sent its army into Somalia to fight the jihadist group.