Court orders Nakuru DCI to produce man seized by KWS

Justice Julius Nangea also ordered the DCI Nakuru to appear in court following a petition filed by the Independent Medico-Legal Unit (IMLU).

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 25 — The Nakuru High Court has directed the Nakuru East Sub-County DCI and the Officer-in-Charge of Lake Nakuru National Park to produce Brian Odhiambo or his body in court on January 28 and explain the circumstances of his arrest.

The petitioner informed the court that Odhiambo was abducted under unclear circumstances by individuals believed to be officers from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS).

The court, in directions issued on Friday, warned that failure to comply with the order would result in severe legal consequences.

Odhiambo went missing on Saturday, January 18, with residents alleging they saw KWS officers manhandling him.

The incident triggered widespread protests, which escalated on January 23 as angry residents clashed with security officers in Nakuru Town East.

Demonstrators set parts of Lake Nakuru National Park ablaze, demanding Odhiambo’s immediate release and accountability from authorities.

KWS on Friday called for calm as investigations into the alleged disappearance of the 31-year-old continue.

The agency confirmed that officers linked to the incident had recorded statements with the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

The agency reaffirmed its commitment to a fair and transparent resolution of the matter.

“We appeal for calm and urge the public to avoid incitement, lawlessness, and destruction of property while supporting ongoing law enforcement efforts,” the KWS stated.

“We are fully cooperating with all security agencies to uncover the facts, ensure justice [is] served, and uphold accountability.”

