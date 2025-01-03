Connect with us

Court halts Bruno Oguda’s appointment as Portland Cement MD

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 3 – The High Court in Nairobi has temporarily suspended the appointment of Bruno Oguda Obodha as Managing Director of East Africa Portland Cement Company pending the determination of a petition filed by Caroline Wambui Mwangi.

Justice Bahati Mwamuye issued conservatory orders on January 3, 2025, barring the implementation of a presidential press release dated December 20, 2024, that named Obodha to the role.

The court also restrained Obodha from assuming office or performing any functions related to the position until the matter is resolved.

“Mr. Bruno Oguda Obodha, or any other person, is restrained from assuming the office of Managing Director or performing any functions whatsoever pursuant to the press release dated December 20, 2024,” Justice Mwamuye directed.

The orders specifically prohibit the government, its agents, or any related parties from acting on any instruments or documents appointing Obodha as the company’s MD.

“No person, either by themselves or through their agents, shall act upon or give effect to the press release or any related instrument appointing Mr. Obodha to the office of Managing Director,” the court noted.

The case will be mentioned on February 12, 2025, for compliance confirmation and further directions.

The petitioner, Wambui, alleges procedural irregularities in the appointment and is required to serve all respondents, including Obodha, with the court documents.

Responses are expected by January 20, 2025, with rejoinders, if necessary, to be filed by January 27, 2025.

The court emphasized that non-compliance with the order would result in penal consequences.

“Take notice that any disobedience or non-observance of this court order will result in penal consequences to any person found in violation.”

