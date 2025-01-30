Court finds prima facie case against Obado in 2018 murder

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 30 – The High Court has ruled that former Migori Governor Okoth Obado has a case to answer in the 2018 murder of university student Sharon Otieno.

Also placed on their defense are Obado’s Personal Assistant, Michael Oyamo, and a former county employee, Caspal Obiero.

“After considering all the evidence adduced, I have concluded that the prosecution has established a prima facie case sufficient to put the three accused persons on their defense. I find each accused has a case to answer on count one and acquit them on count two, accordingly,” Justice Cecilia Githua stated.

The case will be heard on February 25, 2025.

At least 42 witnesses have testified against Obado, Obiero, and Oyamo in connection with the murder of Sharon Otieno and her unborn child.

This follows the defense’s argument in November 2024 that the prosecution had failed to provide sufficient evidence linking the accused to the crime.

They reiterated Obado’s willingness to stand by Sharon and the unborn child and stressed that none of the 42 witnesses identified him as being present at the scene.

The defense also argued that there is no legal basis for charging murder in relation to a fetus, asserting that murder charges apply only to a person who has been born alive.

Michael Oyamo and Caspal Obiero, also urged the court to acquit them, claiming that prosecution witnesses provided false testimony.

Lawyers representing the two argued that the prosecution’s evidence was insufficient to support a conviction.

However, the prosecution maintained that there was a clear chain of events implicating the accused in the abduction and subsequent murder.