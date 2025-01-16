Connect with us

Nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba/COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Court dismisses Orwoba’s petition contesting suspension from Senate

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 16 – The High Court has ruled in favor of the Senate’s decision to suspend nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba for one session, dismissing her petition challenging the suspension. 

The court upheld the findings of the Senate Committee on Powers and Privileges, which had investigated allegations of misconduct against Orwoba.

Justice Lawrence Mugambi ruled that the committee acted within its constitutional and legislative mandate to maintain decorum and uphold the Code of Conduct for Members of Parliament. 

The Senate’s decision to suspend Orwoba followed her public allegations against a Senate official, which the committee found to breach parliamentary privilege.

