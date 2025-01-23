Connect with us

NATIONAL NEWS

Court declines to set aside orders for IG, DCI to appear over abductions

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 23 – The High Court has declined to set aside orders for the Inspector General of Police and the Director of Criminal Investigations to appear and explain the whereabouts of three abducted Kenyans.

In his ruling, Justice chacha Mwita stated that the IG and DCI were properly served with the petition and the order issued on January 8 through their respective email addresses.

The judge found and held that the they both were also able to instruct a lawyer to present them.

The judge further disallowed an application by Paul lawyer Nyamondi to stay execution of the ruling pending appeal.

Justice chacha directed the two to present themselves to court on January 30 during the hearing of the petition filed by LSK seeking production of the three missing Kenyans .

