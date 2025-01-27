Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Congregant Collapses and Dies During Worship Service at Right of Hope Revelation Church

Thuku collapsed approximately 30 meters from the church’s restroom while returning to the service after relieving himself.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – A worship service at the Right of Hope Revelation Church in Murunga’s, Ruanyaga village, took a tragic turn on Sunday when congregant Martin Gitahi Thuku, 56, collapsed and died on the church premises.

Thuku collapsed approximately 30 meters from the church’s restroom while returning to the service after relieving himself.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Reverend Elijah Kimani and Pastor Francis Mwangi, who were present, filed a report at Kaharate Police Post detailing the incident.

Officers from Muthithi Police Station, including the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), along with detectives from the Kigumo Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), promptly visited the scene and documented it as part of their investigation.

Authorities confirmed that Thuku had no known history of illness, and a preliminary inspection of his body revealed no visible injuries. The body was transferred to Murang’a Level Five Hospital mortuary for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The case is currently under investigation by Kigumo detectives.

In this article:, , ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

2 ISIS suspects among 17 arrested in joint INTERPOL, AFRIPOL operation in Kenya

A total of 37 suspects were apprehended in the operation, which spanned eight East African countries. The suspects include members of ISIS, Al-Shabaab, and...

7 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kioni: Jubilee settled on Matiangi as flagbearer to unseat President Ruto in 2027

The party’s Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni disclosed that the Former Interior Cabinet Secretary is well suited to clinch the topmost seat and oust President...

26 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Jambojet suspends Nairobi-Goma flights after M23 rebels announce seizure of key Eastern DRC city

The airline indicated that this was due to the increasing safety concerns and closure of the airspace.

42 minutes ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto proposes heads of state committee to be overseeing AU institutional reforms

President Ruto indicated that the committee will ensure a sustained momentum, strategic oversight and collective ownership of the reform process.

1 hour ago
Gachagua and Kalonzo have vowed to unite like-minded leaders to topple President Ruto in 2027. Gachagua and Kalonzo have vowed to unite like-minded leaders to topple President Ruto in 2027.

World

Gachagua, Kalonzo join DAP-K Launch in bid to unseat Ruto in 2027

Having severed ties with President William Ruto following his impeachment in 2024, Gachagua is ramping up efforts to consolidate support ahead of the 2027...

1 hour ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Police launch manhunt for 6 suspects who escaped Custody in Uasin Gishu and Bomet

Police said that, the suspects managed to break out after gaining access through doors that were not securely locked with padlocks.

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

CJ Koome calls for expeditious completion of IEBC recruitment process

CJ Koome urged all stakeholders in the process to ensure that the exercise is conducted with integrity and transparency. 

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki urges Governors to boost revenue collection through digitization

The Deputy President said it is the best way to go forward in growing the counties as well as averting piling of huge bills.

3 hours ago