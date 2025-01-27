Congregant Collapses and Dies During Worship Service at Right of Hope Revelation Church

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – A worship service at the Right of Hope Revelation Church in Murunga’s, Ruanyaga village, took a tragic turn on Sunday when congregant Martin Gitahi Thuku, 56, collapsed and died on the church premises.

Thuku collapsed approximately 30 meters from the church’s restroom while returning to the service after relieving himself.

Reverend Elijah Kimani and Pastor Francis Mwangi, who were present, filed a report at Kaharate Police Post detailing the incident.

Officers from Muthithi Police Station, including the Officer Commanding Station (OCS), along with detectives from the Kigumo Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), promptly visited the scene and documented it as part of their investigation.

Authorities confirmed that Thuku had no known history of illness, and a preliminary inspection of his body revealed no visible injuries. The body was transferred to Murang’a Level Five Hospital mortuary for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

The case is currently under investigation by Kigumo detectives.