Congolese president snubs peace talks over Goma crisis

The Democratic Republic of Congo’s President Félix Tshisekedi is not taking part in regionally brokered talks aimed at ending the rebel assault on the key eastern city of Goma, state media has reported.

Kenyan leader William Ruto had invited Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to a virtual summit, as corpses lay on the streets of Goma following heavy fighting.

Neighbouring Rwanda is accused of backing the M23 rebel group, which has taken over much of the city, including its airport.

About 280 Romanian mercenaries who were fighting on the side of DR Congo’s army had surrendered to M23, the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) said on X.

Rwandan government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told the BBC that Rwanda would take part in the summit, but did not say whether Kagame would attend.

The UN says there is extensive evidence that Rwanda is backing the M23 but Rwanda denies giving the rebels direct military support.

Residents who had been hiding in safe areas ventured out to buy food that is becoming increasingly scarce following days of fighting.

Both the UN and the southern African regional bloc SADC have peacekeepers in Goma, but they failed to halt the rebel assault.

Speaking to BBC Newshour while being locked down in a UN bunker in the city, the deputy head of the UN force, Vivian van de Perre, said the M23 rebels had “established” themselves in Goma, but were still facing “pockets of resistance”.

She added that after she held talks with the M23, UN peacekeepers were starting to move around, which was “extremely urgent because some of our bases had run out of food and water and are literally sheltering thousands of people” – including some government soldiers who had surrendered.

In an apparent attempt to extend their territorial control, M23 rebels are now advancing towards Bukavu, eastern DR Congo’s second biggest city, Reuters news agency quotes five diplomatic and security sources as saying. The BBC has not been able to verify this information.

DR Congo’s official news agency said that Tshisekedi would not attend the heads of state summit called by Kenya’s leader in his capacity as chairman of the East African Community (EAC). It did not give a reason for his decision.

Ms van de Perre said she hoped that the fighting would not worsen ethnic tensions.

“We have seen some evidence of ethnic tensions being on the rise and this is everybody’s worst nightmare,” she told the BBC.

The M23 are led by ethnic Tutsis, who say they needed to take up arms to protect the rights of the minority group in DR Congo.

Rwanda’s leader is also a Tutsi, and accuses DR Congo’s government of harbouring Hutu militias who were involved in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda.

Since the beginning of the week, clashes between M23 rebels and the army and its allies left hospitals overwhelmed by casualties and bodies on the streets, according to the UN.

Warehouses with food and medical supplies were also looted, aid agencies said.

Essential services have been unavailable since the offensive began, with electricity, water and internet cut.

Growing anger over the rebel offensive led to protesters targeting foreign embassies in the capital, Kinshasa.

At least 10 embassies were damaged and looted by protesters who demanded that the international community intervene to end the rebel assault, as they tightened their grip on Goma.

Rwanda’s military said the Romanian mercenaries were being transported to Rwanda’s capital, Kigali, after they had “surrendered to M23 following the capture of the strategic city”.

But a UN peacekeeper told the BBC that the Romanians had sought refuge at a UN base in Goma, and were then evacuated to Rwanda.

The coordinator of the group, Constantin Timofti, told Romanian news channel TVR that four of his men were wounded in the clashes but were in a stable condition.

Romania’s foreign ministry said on Tuesday that the group numbered more than 250, and were private contractors working for the DR Congo government as part of a military training mission.

Dozens of them were seen on Wednesday in Gisenyi, just across the Rwandan border from Goma, being searched by officers.

“We weren’t on a battlefield. We were here to train and help with artillery,” one, who only gave the name Emile, told AFP news agency.

“What I learned is that anything can happen. I came. I did my work and now I am happy to go back and be with my family,” he added.

In 2022, DR Congo’s government signed contracts with two private military companies to bolster its forces against the rebels.

The Romanian personnel had played a crucial role in securing key installations, including the airport, and had manned checkpoints on the outskirts of Goma, until the latest rebel assault.

DR Congo’s government accuses Rwanda of backing the rebels to exploit the region’s mineral wealth, an accusation Kagame’s government denies.

The region is rich in minerals such as gold and coltan, a key ingredient in making mobile phones and batteries for electric vehicles.