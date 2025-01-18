Connect with us

Members of Full Gospel Churches of Kenya, Embu./ File

NATIONAL NEWS

Confusion Grips Church In Embu Over Attempted Takeover Bid

The members of the church that broke away from Full Gospel Churches of Kenya five years ago accused the bishop of trying to take over irregularly.

Published

EMBU, Kenya, Jan 18 – Confusion has gripped members of Full Gospel Mission Church in Kenya in Njukiri Village, Embu County, following a botched attempt to rebrand it by a rival church.

This was after a young man was on Wednesday found painting over the church name in readiness to rebrand it.

Congregant Catherine Wanjuki who was the first to see the young man in action, said after they confronted him, he said he was acting on instructions from Bishop Jeremiah Musyimi of Full Gospel Churches of Kenya in Embu Town.

Irate members called in the police and both parties were summoned and recorded statements as the matter awaits further investigations.

When contacted through a phone call, Bishop Musyimi dismissed the allegations as baseless propaganda.

This incident has ignited controversy, leaving the congregation and the local community in a state of confusion regarding the true motive behind the attempted rebranding.

