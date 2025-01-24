Connect with us

Sarah Wairimu is accused of murdering her husband Tob Cohen, a Dutch billionnaire in Kenya in 2029. She denied the charges which were dropped following an inquest but was again re-arrested on January 23, 2025 to face fresh charges of murder following new evidence. /FILE.

Cohen’s Widow Wairimu Remanded as Court Considers Mental Assessment Ahead of Fresh Murder Charges

Wairimu was initially arrested in 2019 after Cohen’s body was found in a septic tank at their Kitisuru home. She was charged with his murder, but the case was later dropped in favor of an inquest.

NAIROBI Kenya, Jan 24 – Sarah Wairimu Kamotho will be remanded at Lang’ata Women’s Prison as she awaits a ruling by the court on January 29 regarding whether she will undergo a mental assessment before pleading to fresh murder charges.

Wairimu was arraigned before a Kibera Law Court on Thursday to face murder charges in connection with the death of her late husband, Tob Cohen. The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) reviewed the case and directed that Wairimu be charged with murder contrary to Section 203 as read with Section 204 of the Penal Code.

In a statement, the DPP stated that there is overwhelming evidence implicating Wairimu in her husband’s murder, which occurred on the night of July 19 and 20, 2019, at their residence in Lower Kabete, Nairobi. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) reportedly gathered fresh evidence that led the prosecution to seek the termination of an inquest into Cohen’s death.

“Upon independent and thorough review of the new material, the DPP is satisfied that Ms. Wairimu was involved in the death of Tob Cohen,” the statement read.

In 2020, Wairimu alleged in court that Cohen had been murdered and his body dumped in the septic tank while she was in police custody. She claimed that those responsible were known individuals who were being shielded by law enforcement.

