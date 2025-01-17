Clinical officers maintain nationwide strike set for Sunday still on

0 SHARES Share Tweet

EMBU, Kenya, Jan 17 – The Kenya Union of Clinical Officers (KUCO) has reiterated that the nationwide strike for all clinical officers set to commence on Sunday is on course.



KUCO issued a 14-day strike notice that will lapse on January 19 over alleged discrimination by the Social Health Authority (SHA) and unfulfilled Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA).



KUCO Secretary General George Gibore said SHA had denied facilities owned by clinical officers’ contractual right to receive patients registered under the authority.



Additionally, Gibore said the authority had failed to empanel them to allow them pre-authorization so that they can provide healthcare services to patients seeking their services.



“They are imposing nonexistent laws that for facilities owned by clinical officers to be allowed to see patients, they must seek a second registration under Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC),” he said.



Speaking in Embu during a meeting with clinical officers from the County on Friday at Embu Level Five Hospital, Gibore said the move will derail service delivery and deny thousands of patients’ accessibility to healthcare.



KUCO National Trustee Moses Baiyenia said cartels who are members of KMPDC had taken over control of SHA blocking healthcare providers other than doctors from providing services with SHA.



“These are the people who are frustrating the effort by the President by locking out clinical officers who provide the majority of clinical services,” he lamented, while calling for the dismissal of Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa.



On CBA, the Sec Gen said many Counties had not promoted their clinical officers or transition contractual staff on a permanent basis against the agreement signed last year and filed in court.



“We are here, and we have been going around the country sensitizing our members in preparation for the strike that is to start,” he said, noting the strike was necessitated by the government for taking no action to avert it.



Embu Branch Secretary James Nyaga reaffirmed their commitment to take part in the strike in solidarity with their colleagues countrywide.

