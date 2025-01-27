Connect with us

CJ Koome calls for expeditious completion of IEBC recruitment process

CJ Koome urged all stakeholders in the process to ensure that the exercise is conducted with integrity and transparency. 

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 27 – Chief Justice Martha Koome has called for a swift completion of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) recruitment process.

Speaking after the nine-member team was sworn in, Koome urged all stakeholders in the process to ensure that the exercise is conducted with integrity and transparency. 

“Today, I urge all institutions and stakeholders involved in this process to ensure that the recruitment of new IEBC Commissioners is conducted with speed, integrity, and transparency as Kenyan people expect and deserve nothing less,” she stated.

In her speech, the CJ noted that the credibility of elections defines the stability of a nation and when mismanaged, can affect the country adversely.

“The IEBC is not just another government agency; it is the custodian of our electoral integrity, and its composition must reflect the highest standards of professionalism and credibility,” she said.

According to Koome, Kenya has had no commissioners since January 2023, which resulted to the electoral body being unable to fully discharge its constitutional mandate.

“The absence of a duly constituted Commission has denied some constituencies and wards their fundamental right to representation in the National Assembly and County Assemblies. This is not just a challenge-it is a democratic disruption,” she said.

The CJ further noted that the Constitution is clear, and governance must be continuous.

“We cannot, and we must not, allow such a situation to persist any longer, the IEBC, like all constitutional commissions, must be allowed to function independently, free from political or external interference,” she stated.

She urged the newly appointed panel to take on the responsibility at hand with the seriousness it deserves as it will shape the democratic future of the nation. 

“Your oath of office is not a mere formality; it is a pledge of service to the people of Kenya. It demands that you act with unwavering integrity, resisting any influence that seeks to compromise the credibility of this process,” she said.

