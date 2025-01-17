City preachers cast doubt on Muturi’s abduction statement, question its timing

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 17 — A coalition of religious leaders from Nairobi has issued a strong condemnation of recent remarks made by Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi linking the NIS to the reported abduction of his son in June terming them “reckless”.

In a press statement on Thursday, the leaders criticized Muturi questioning his silence on the issue during his tenure as Attorney General.

“These utterances are not only reckless but also a blatant breach of the oath of office he once swore to uphold,” the statement read. Muturi Reveals Son’s Abduction by NIS, Released After President Ruto’s Direct Intervention

The leaders expressed deep concern about Muturi’s decision not to raise the matter in the appropriate forums, such as the Cabinet or the National Security Council, during his time in office.

“One must question why such a sensitive issue was never addressed in the Cabinet or the National Security Council if it indeed held any merit,” they stated.

‘Rhetoric’

The leaders urged politicians to exercise caution in their rhetoric, emphasizing that matters of national security are too critical to be trivialized for political gain.

“We urge leaders across the political divide to avoid cheap politics and irresponsible rhetoric that could endanger our nation’s unity and stability,” the clerics said.

Highlighting the role of Kenya’s security agencies, the leaders commended their efforts in maintaining national safety amidst constant threats.

“These brave men and women remain vigilant in the face of evolving threats. Their dedication deserves our gratitude and support, not baseless accusations that undermine their efforts,” the statement added.

The leaders also stressed the importance of unity and inclusivity, calling on Kenyans to reject divisive politics and focus on safeguarding the country’s peace and stability.

“Our nation must remain steadfast in ensuring that all Kenyans, regardless of their ethnic or religious background, are allowed to serve in public office without intimidation, interference, or discrimination.”

Concluding with a call to prayer and vigilance, the religious leaders urged citizens to unite for the future of the nation.

“Let us remain vigilant, patriotic, and united as one people, for Kenya’s future lies in our collective responsibility to safeguard it.”

Muturi, a member of President William Ruto’s cabinet, has not responded publicly to mounting critisms from within the ruling coalition and outside.

A section of youth leaders from Mt Kenya on Thursday joined Muturi’s critics saying his claims “suspiciously align” to former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s “divisive narrative”.

His comments regarding the involvement of the National Intelligence Service (NIS) in his son’s abduction continue to stir debate across the country, raising questions about leadership accountability.