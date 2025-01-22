Chinese New Year Gala in Nairobi Showcases Rich Traditions, Strengthens Sino-Kenyan Ties

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 22 – The festive spirit of the Chinese New Year lit up Nairobi’s Two Rivers Mall as Ambassador Guo Haiyan of China joined dignitaries, cultural enthusiasts, and members of the Chinese-Kenyan community to mark the upcoming Spring Festival.

The event celebrated centuries-old traditions while highlighting the deepening cultural ties between China and Kenya.

Welcoming the gathering, Ambassador Guo emphasized the festival’s significance beyond China, calling it a “cultural bridge that unites people across borders.” She noted its recent recognition as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, underscoring its role in fostering global cultural integration. “The Spring Festival embodies universal values—harmony, happiness, and hope for a better future,” she said.

The gala featured vibrant cultural performances, including dragon and lion dances, Shaolin Kung Fu, acrobatics, and Henan opera from the “Henan Spring Festival Overseas Gala: Africa Tour.” Attendees also experienced traditional crafts such as paper cutting and knot weaving, alongside culinary delights like dumplings. Kenyan students from local Confucius Institutes participated in the performances, symbolizing growing cultural exchange.

Principal Secretary Ummi Bashir of the State Department for Culture, the Arts, and Heritage lauded the event as a testament to the enduring partnership between Kenya and China. She highlighted the festival’s spirit of unity and prosperity, noting its alignment with Kenya’s commitment to cross-cultural dialogue. “This occasion reflects the milestones Sino-Kenyan cultural cooperation has achieved through shared values and mutual respect,” she said.

As the world welcomes the Year of the Snake, Ambassador Guo reflected on its symbolism of wisdom, resilience, and prosperity. “The snake represents strategic growth and vitality—qualities that inspire optimism for the year ahead,” she said, extending her best wishes to all in attendance.

The Nairobi Chinese New Year Gala not only provided a cultural homecoming for the local Chinese community but also offered Kenyans a deeper appreciation of China’s heritage. Attendees hailed it as a meaningful step toward strengthening people-to-people ties between the two nations.

Kenya and China reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the Global Civilization Initiative, which promotes respect for diverse cultures, shared human values, and robust international cooperation. “Through celebrations like these, our civilizations learn from and enrich each other,” Ambassador Guo said.