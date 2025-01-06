Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

Chinese nationals arrested with gold bars and $800,000 cash in DR Congo

Published

Three Chinese nationals have been arrested with 12 gold bars and $800,000 (£650,000) in cash in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, officials say.

The gold and money was hidden under the seats of the vehicle they were travelling in, according to Jean Jacques Purusi, the governor of South Kivu province.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

He said the operation to arrest the men had been kept secret after the recent release of another group of Chinese nationals accused of running an illegal gold mine in the area.

Eastern DR Congo has abundant reserves of gold, diamonds and the minerals used to make batteries for mobile phones and electric vehicles.

This mineral wealth has been plundered by foreign groups since the colonial era and is one of the main reasons why the region has been plagued by instability for the last 30 years.

Militia groups control many of the mines in eastern DR Congo and their leaders become wealthy by selling it to middle-men.

  • Purusi said some of these dealers in precious metals enjoyed good relations with influential people in the capital, Kinshasa, and this was why the mission to carry out these latest arrests had to be kept quiet.

He said they had been acting on a tip-off and that the gold and money was only found after a meticulous search of the vehicle in the Walungu area not far from the border with Rwanda.

He did not say exactly how much gold had been seized.

Last month, the governor told reporters he was shocked to hear that 17 Chinese nationals, who had been arrested on allegations they had been running an illegal gold mine, had been freed and allowed to return to China.

He said this undermined efforts to clean up DR Congo’s notoriously murky mineral sector.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They owed $10m in taxes and fines to the government, the Reuters news agency quotes him as saying.

The Chinese embassy has not commented on the allegations.

The arrests come as fighting continues to flare in the neighbouring North Kivu province, where a Rwanda-backed rebel group has captured large areas of territory.

Last month, DR Congo said it was suing Apple over the use of “blood minerals”, prompting the tech giant to say it had stopped getting supplies from both DR Congo and neighbouring Rwanda.

Rwanda has denied being a conduit for the export of illegal minerals from DR Congo.

In their lawsuit, lawyers acting for the Congolese government alleged that the minerals taken from conflict areas was then “laundered through international supply chains”.

“These activities have fuelled a cycle of violence and conflict by financing militias and terrorist groups and have contributed to forced child labour and environmental devastation,” they said.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders re-opening of schools closed due to banditry in West Pokot

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5- President William Ruto has issued a three-month deadline for the re-opening of schools closed last year in Northern Kenya due...

16 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Now that we have stabilised our economy, we can engage robustly in infrastructure development: Ruto

ELGEYO MARAKWET, Kenya, Jan 5 – The government has successfully stabilised the country’s economy and will now turn its focus to the implementation of...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki urges leaders to focus on solution based debates instead of inciting others

Kindiki cautioned politicians against engaging in public incitement, noting that doing so might not address the problems facing the country.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gachagua alleges Mungiki resurgence to suppress Mt Kenya dissent

Gachagua alleged that the group, led by Maina Njenga, has been sanctioned to target individuals critical of the current regime.

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

My 15 days work holiday is over, I am now back, watch this space! Kindiki

A lot of people were speculating about my whereabouts when I was on my few days off from work. All is well I am...

18 hours ago

Africa

Rwanda-backed rebels seize key town in DR Congo

Rebel forces backed by Rwanda have captured the town of Masisi in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, according to various reports....

19 hours ago

World

China sees rise in HMPV infections, but it’s not a ‘new virus’

China has seen a rise in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) since mid-December 2024, prompting concerns about a novel virus. However, health officials and...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

If they joke we can tell you to extend past the two terms: Kamket to Ruto

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 5-Tiaty Member of Parliament William Kamket has chided those bashing President William Ruto’s administration threatening to push for reforms to extend...

20 hours ago