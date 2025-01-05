China sees rise in HMPV infections, but it’s not a ‘new virus’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

China has seen a rise in cases of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) since mid-December 2024, prompting concerns about a novel virus. However, health officials and doctors have reassured the public that HMPV is a well-known, albeit often under-recognized, respiratory illness.

Domestic media outlets have reported an increase in HMPV infections, with some individuals describing “flu-like” symptoms, including dizziness, leading to speculation about a new pathogen.

This comes after the U.S. also saw a surge in HMPV cases around April 2024, with media outlets at the time labeling it “little-known.”

HMPV: not a new threat

Chinese experts said HMPV is not a new threat. Zheng Lishu, a researcher at the Institute of Virology at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), explained that HMPV is a common virus that has circulated around the world for over 60 years, but only being identified by scientists in the early 2000s due to its slow growth rate and non-specific symptoms.

“For most people, the symptoms will gradually subside in about a week,” Zheng said.

Ruan Zhengshang, deputy head of the department of infectious diseases at Xinhua Hospital in Shanghai, cautioned against self-diagnosing of HMPV based on symptoms like fever or dizziness. He noted that HMPV shares similar symptoms with other respiratory illnesses, including cough, nasal congestion, fatigue, gastrointestinal discomfort and even high fever.

“It is not accurate to judge influenza, HMPV and other respiratory infections based on the level of fever or dizziness,” Ruan said, advising people to seek medical attention for accurate diagnosis and treatment if symptoms worsen.

Treatment and prevention

While most cases are mild, a small number of children may develop pneumonia after infections, according to Tang Lanfang, head of the department of respiratory diseases at Children’s Hospital, Zhejiang University School of Medicine. She stressed the importance of close monitoring for children, the elderly and immunocompromised individuals, advising immediate medical attention for symptoms such as persistent high fever, lethargy, worsening cough and shortness of breath.

Like the guidance issued by the U.S. CDC during their surge, Chinese experts emphasize supportive care as there is no specific antiviral treatment or vaccine for HMPV. Recommendations include rest, a light diet and appropriate clothing. Preventative measures such as wearing masks, frequent hand washing, good ventilation and avoiding crowded places are also advised.

