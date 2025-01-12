China Pledges $136 Million in Military Aid During African Tour

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Jan 12 – Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi concluded his Africa tour on Thursday, marking visits to Namibia, the Republic of Congo, Chad, and Nigeria. In Abuja, Wang held talks with Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar, reaffirming China’s commitment to Africa.

“China will firmly support Africans in addressing African issues in the African way. African people are the real masters of this continent,” Wang said after his meeting with Tinubu.

During the tour, Wang announced China’s pledge of one billion yuan ($136 million) in military aid to Africa. He also committed to training 6,000 troops and 1,000 police officers across the continent, emphasizing Beijing’s dedication to regional security.

In Nigeria, Wang expressed support for the country’s regional leadership. “China supports Nigeria in rallying countries in the region to achieve strength through unity, build synergy through reconciliation, and promote security through cooperation,” he said.

Chad Visit Amid Political Turmoil

Wang’s visit to Chad was shadowed by political unrest as armed assailants attempted to storm the presidential palace in N’Djamena just hours after his departure. The failed attack left 20 dead, underscoring the region’s fragile security situation.

Strengthening Nigeria-China Ties

Nigeria remains one of China’s key trade partners in sub-Saharan Africa, exporting gas and oil to Beijing and importing manufactured goods. Bilateral trade reached $22.6 billion in 2023, according to Nigerian government data.

Beijing has positioned itself as Africa’s leading business partner, with trade between China and Africa amounting to $167.8 billion in the first quarter of 2024 alone. Chinese investments in Africa have facilitated infrastructure projects, including roads, railways, and power plants. However, they have also sparked concerns over rising debt levels in recipient nations.

Geopolitical Rivalries and Africa’s Strategic Role

China’s growing influence in Africa comes amid heightened geopolitical competition. Former colonial powers like France are increasingly losing ground to nations such as China, Russia, Turkey, and Iran, especially following a wave of military coups in West Africa.

During his visit, Wang highlighted China’s approach of mutual respect and non-interference, contrasting it with Western nations’ historical ties to the continent. Analysts note that Beijing’s policy towards Africa is increasingly shaped by competition with the United States and its strategic need for Africa’s mineral wealth, including copper, gold, and lithium.

Xi Jinping’s $50 Billion Aid Pledge

In September, Chinese President Xi Jinping hosted a China-Africa Cooperation Summit, during which he pledged $50 billion in aid over three years. Nigerian President Tinubu, however, called for greater commitment, citing Africa’s immense infrastructure needs.

“The infrastructural needs of Africa are greater than that, and we want to move as rapidly as our other counterparts,” Tinubu said. He also urged Beijing to use its influence to support Nigeria’s bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Wang’s visit underscored China’s recalibrated focus on Africa as it navigates economic challenges at home and intensifying global competition, particularly with the United States. The military aid and pledges signify Beijing’s intent to deepen ties while addressing Africa’s security and development challenges.