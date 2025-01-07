Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

World

China earthquake: Scores dead as tremor strikes Tibet

Published

At least 53 people have been confirmed dead and 62 are injured after a major earthquake struck China’s mountainous Tibet region on Tuesday morning, Chinese state media reported.

The earthquake that hit Tibet’s holy Shigatse city around 09:00 local time (01:00 GMT) had a magnitude of 7.1 and a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), according to data from the US Geological Survey, which also showed a series of aftershocks in the area.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Tremors were also felt in neighbouring Nepal and parts of India.

Earthquakes are common in the region, which lies on a major geological fault line.

Shigatse is considered one of the holiest cities of Tibet. It is the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama, a key figure of Tibetan Buddhism whose spiritual authority is second only to the Dalai Lama.

Tingri county, near the earthquake’s epicentre, is a popular base for climbers preparing to ascend Mount Everest.

Mount Everest sightseeing tours in Tingri, originally scheduled for Tuesday morning, have been cancelled, a tourism staff told local media, adding that the sightseeing area has been fully closed.

There were three visitors in the sightseeing area who have all been moved to an outdoor area for safety, they said.

Chinese state media reported the earthquake as having a slightly lesser magnitude of 6.8, causing “obvious” tremors andleading to the damage of over 1,000 houses. There have been several strong aftershocks.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“After a major earthquake, there is always a gradual attenuation process,” Jiang Haikun, a researcher at the China Earthquake Networks Center, told CCTV.

While another earthquake of around magnitude 5 may still occur, Jiang said, “the likelihood of a larger earthquake is low”.

Since China annexed Tibet in the 1950s, it has kept a tight control over the autonomous region, including its media and internet access.

Social media posts from the earthquake-affected area on Tuesday showed collapsed buildings.

The Chinese air force has launched rescue efforts and drones to the affected area, which sits at the foot of Mount Everest and where temperatures are well below freezing.

Both power and water in the region have been cut off.

Chinese president Xi Jinping has also called for all-out search and rescue efforts to minimise casualties and resettle affected residents.

While tremors were felt in Nepal, no damage or casualties were reported, a local official in Nepal’s Namche region, near Everest, told AFP.

The region, which lies neara major fault line of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates, is home to frequent seismic activity. In 2015, a 7.8 magnitude earthquake near Kathmandu, the capital of Nepal, killed nearly 9,000 people and injured over 20,000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

About The Author

BBC

See author's posts

In this article:
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Fifth Estate

Wang Yi’s Visit to Africa: Strengthening Bonds of Friendship

China-Africa ties have grown steadily, marked by historic milestones and expanding economic cooperation. Since the establishment of FOCAC in 2000, trade between China and...

13 mins ago

World

Trump’s election win Certified, four years after Capitol riot

Jan 7 – Four years to the day after a mob of Donald Trump’s supporters violently besieged the US Capitol, Congress formally certified the...

34 mins ago

Top stories

Silhouettes Cartoonist Kibet Bull Found Alive After Nairobi Abduction

In a post on the social media platform X, Kibet revealed that he had been abandoned in the Luanda area of Vihiga County around...

14 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto jets off to Ghana for John Mahama’s inauguration

The visit follows a special invitation extended by President-elect Mahama during his recent visit to Kenya on December 29, 2024.

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenyan arrested in India for smuggling Sh186mn cocaine

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6-Customs officials at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, Terminal-have apprehended a Kenyan attempting to smuggle cocaine valued at approximately Sh186 million...

17 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kisumu activists vow to press govt over abductions

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 6 – Despite the release of some of the abductees by their abductors, Kisumu activists have vowed to continue pressing the...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Uganda Law Council grants Practicing Certificate to Karua to represent Besigye at Court Martial

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6 – The Uganda Law Council has granted a Practicing Certificate to Martha Karua to represent Kizza Besigye at a Court...

18 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

DP Kindiki inspects progress of Kenya Leather Industrial Park in Machakos

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 6- Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has affirmed the government’s commitment to driving Kenya’s economic transformation through value addition and expansion of...

18 hours ago