China-Africa’s Strategic Partnership for Growth and Cooperation

By Onyango K’Oyango

China and Africa share a dynamic and evolving partnership that has deepened over decades, culminating in a strategic alliance formalized during the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing. This relationship, rooted in historical solidarity since the 1970s, has blossomed through modern initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), propelling both regions toward shared prosperity and growth.

The origins of this partnership trace back to Africa’s support for China in securing its United Nations seat, fostering a spirit of reciprocity. In turn, China has contributed to Africa’s development journey, supporting major infrastructure projects and promoting economic growth. By 2023, China-Africa trade hit a record $282.1 billion, reinforcing Beijing’s role as a key trading partner with strategic ties across 53 African nations.

China’s involvement goes beyond economic exchanges, championing Africa’s representation in global governance forums such as the United Nations Security Council. This diplomatic support aligns with Africa’s aspirations for greater influence on the world stage. Notably, China backed Africa in 82% of UN resolutions between 2000 and 2020, underscoring long-standing solidarity.

Through FOCAC and BRI frameworks, China has helped tackle Africa’s critical challenges, such as infrastructure deficits and economic underdevelopment. Investments in roads, railways, and technology have accelerated regional connectivity and trade, contributing to Africa’s modernization. Unlike Western partners who often attach political conditions to aid, China provides financial support aligned with Africa’s national priorities, fostering self-reliance and long-term growth.

Climate change is a pivotal area of collaboration. China and African nations jointly oppose unilateral coercive measures like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), advocating for equitable global climate action. Beijing champions financial support and technology transfer to developing nations to aid the transition to greener energy solutions.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s recent Africa tour highlighted Beijing’s commitment to implementing the 10 action plans outlined during the FOCAC summit. Covering areas such as trade, agriculture, health, cultural exchange, and green development, these initiatives are designed to tackle Africa’s pressing needs while fostering lasting cooperation.

China’s partnership has proven instrumental in Africa’s industrialization and modernization efforts. Its approach—rooted in mutual respect and non-interference—distinguishes it from other global partners. As both regions work toward shared goals, the Sino-African partnership is set to remain a cornerstone of global cooperation, fostering sustainable development for years to come.

The writer is a journalist and communication consultant.