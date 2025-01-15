Central Kenya MPs in project tours to counter ‘traitor’ label

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 15 — Members of the National Assembly from the Mt. Kenya region are returning to their constituencies with development-styed tours in a bid to counter hostility arising from former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s camp.

In what appears to be a shift in strategy, the legislators allied to the Kenya Kwanza government are visiting their constituencies to launch projects while shunning political rallies.

The lawmakers have also adopted a visibly scaled up security approach with youths in tow to ensure their meetings proceed undisrupted.

One such MP is Mathira legislator Eric Wamumbi, who has been engaging with his constituents.

In the week beggining January 13, he launched a community water project worth Sh40 million, which will serve over 1,000 residents in Lower Magutu Ward.

He also commenced the tarmacking of the 4-kilometer Mahiga-Ngainia road and announced the allocation of over Sh2 billion for stalled road projects in his constituency.

“I want to tell those who claim we don’t engage with the people to stop spreading lies. Instead of misleading the public, they should compete with us on development so that our people can benefit,” said Wamumbi.

The MP, a staunch critic of Gachagua, the immediate former MP, urged leaders to focus on supporting President William Ruto’s government, where he said development opportunities are abundant, rather than flocking to Gachagua’s residence in Wamunyoro, Mathira.

“If you want development, stop trooping to someone’s residence. There’s no money for development there,” he said.

“That’s why I chose to stick with President Ruto’s camp. Now you can see the results. Stop [being] misled—we cannot wait for three years for another government when we already have one of our own,” Wamumbi told his audience.

Development politics

Nyeri Senator Wahome Wamatinga, who emphasized the importance of prioritizing development over tribal politics, echoed Wamumbi’s sentiments.

“It’s high time our people realized they [are being] misled by those calling themselves ‘Itungati’ (defenders of the tribe). We formed this government, and we cannot abandon it because this is where development funds are,” said Wamatinga.

The outspoken Senator added that they were not afraid to speak the truth, as they plan to face the next general election on a platform of development.

“We are not afraid of those opposing the Ruto administration. We will face them head-on in the 2027 General Election based on our development record,” said Wamatinga.

He accused a group of politicians led by Gachagua of engaging in toxic politics, which, if unchecked, could lead to the region’s alienation.

This renewed focus on development comes barely a month after former Mungiki leader Maina Njenga held a prayer meeting at Kabiruini Show Ground, urging youths to support MPs allied with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

Njenga tasked the youth to help lawmakers “access their constituencies” in an apparent response to disruptions targeting MPs, witnessed soon after Gachagua’s impeachment in October 2024.

In some instances, rowdy youths forced MPs to flee after disrupting their functions, while branding them “sellouts”.

The hostility spiraled after Gachagua suffered a similar fate in Limuru in November 2024.