Casualties feared after vehicle hits crowd in New Orleans – report

Multiple casualties are feared in New Orleans after a vehicle reportedly drove into a crowd on the popular Bourbon Street, the BBC’s US news partner CBS has reported.

A New Orleans Police spokesman said that “initial reports show a car may have ploughed into a group of people” in the early hours of New Year’s Day. The spokesperson added that there were “reported fatalities”.

A CBS reporter saw multiple people on the ground with injuries.

Witnesses told the organisation that a vehicle ran into a crowd, and then the driver began firing a weapon, prompting police to return fire. Police have not confirmed this report.

Nola Ready, a New Orleans government agency, said on social media that there had been “a mass casualty incident on Canal and Bourbon Street” and told those nearby to “get yourself away from the area”.

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

