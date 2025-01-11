Carbon fiber metro train begins service in E China’s Qingdao

QINGDAO, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday.
With a carbon fiber composite body and frame, it is lighter and more energy-efficient than the traditional subway train.
2025 marks the opening year for the implementation of the outcomes of the Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), Xi said.
The community praised the FOCAC summit for injecting new vitality into China-Kenya relations and creating opportunities for practical cooperation in areas such as trade,...
BEIJING, Dec 20 — Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi reiterated Beijing’s commitment to improving ties with India ahead of his meeting with Indian National...
Dec 20 – Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday hailed the enormous transformation that has taken place in Macao since its return to the...
Dec 20 – With cheerful vibes in the air, China’s Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) on Friday held a gathering to celebrate the 25th...
Some of the flagship projects cited by the report for transforming the livelihoods of local communities include the Mombasa-Nairobi Standard Gauge Railway, Africa Tech...
Like many other East African countries, Ethiopia has long faced significant shortages of essential medications, including large-volume infusions, primarily due to the lack of...
China’s transformative role in Africa’s development was a prominent focus during the debate.