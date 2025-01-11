Carbon fiber metro train begins service in E China’s Qingdao

(250110) -- QINGDAO, Jan. 10, 2025 (Xinhua) -- A CETROVO 1.0 metro train leaves a parking lot before its operation in Qingdao, east China's Shandong Province, Jan. 10, 2025. The CETROVO 1.0 subway car started its operation on the Qingdao Metro Line 1 on Friday. With a carbon fiber composite body and frame, it is lighter and more energy-efficient than the traditional subway train. (Xinhua/Li Ziheng)