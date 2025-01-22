Cabinet approves new foreign policy approach, anchors MFA in security budget

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 22 — President William Ruto’s administration has anchored the management of foreign affairs under the security sector’s budget, signaling a new approach that aligns Kenya’s diplomatic efforts with national security priorities.

President Ruto’s Cabinet endorsed the move on Tuesday when it approved the revised Kenya Foreign Policy 2024, “which proposes institutional changes to strengthen the country’s diplomatic and security posture.”

The Foreign Office had praised the revised policy as one that protects Kenya’s national interests and strengthen its relationships with key partners.

The new policy framework seeks to streamline coordination between Kenya’s diplomatic and security institutions, ensuring that foreign relations are more closely tied to the country’s overall security and economic objectives.

The approach seeks to augment Kenya’s increasing involvement in regional peacekeeping and conflict resolution efforts.

The revision emphasizes greater participation in African Union missions and other regional initiatives aimed at stabilizing the continent.

President Ruto had commended the revised Foreign Policy, stating Kenya’s economic transformation is dependent on forward-looking diplomacy.

Strategic diplomacy

Speaking during a Foreign Policy Consultative Forum in Nairobi on November 20, Ruto emphasized that economic diplomacy remains central to Kenya’s foreign policy, advancing the strategy of creating more and better trade and economic opportunities for industries and enterprises.

He noted that the economic policy places a special focus on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises and includes marginalized groups, such as youth, women, and persons with disabilities.

“In doing so, our foreign policy dovetails with the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA). To benefit from this complementary alignment, it is time for us to be imaginative in enhancing the capacity and efficacy of our Missions abroad in promoting trade and investment,” Ruto said.

Ruto explained that Kenya’s foreign policy, at its core, is more than just managing relations with other nations; it is about shaping a destiny for both present and future generations that aligns with national interests.

He added that the policy ensures that diplomatic engagements deliver tangible benefits to every Kenyan, unlocking the power of cooperation, the promise of partnerships, and the potential of a shared vision for a prosperous, interconnected future.