Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Boya Molu.

NATIONAL NEWS

Boya Molu Defends PSC Nomination Despite Controversial IEBC Past

He defended his tenure, arguing that his late appointment to the IEBC limited his ability to address structural issues in time for the elections.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Boya Molu defended his nomination to the Public Service Commission (PSC) despite criticism over his role in overseeing elections nullified by the Supreme Court.

Molu joined the IEBC in January 2017, five months before the general elections, which were later annulled due to irregularities. Speaking during his vetting, Muhoroni MP James Onyango Koyoo criticized Molu’s nomination, urging him to step aside.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“You presided over a nullified election. In other democracies, you should not have been allowed anywhere near public office. In good faith, you should have just gone home not to bother Kenyans in seeking another job,” said Koyoo.

Molu defended his tenure, arguing that his late appointment to the IEBC limited his ability to address structural issues in time for the elections.

“We did our best under the circumstances. We joined the commission in January, and the election was in August. The problem was the process and not the results. We implemented a lot of reforms. I should not be crucified for a mistake done by the entire commission,” he said.

During the vetting, Molu, who disclosed his net worth at Sh160 million, pledged to address weaknesses in PSC operations. He proposed digitizing recruitment processes to minimize human interference and improve efficiency.

“A motivated public service is the motor that drives the government agenda. I will push for proper training, re-skilling of staff, and fostering accountability and transparency among civil servants,” Molu said.

He added, “We shall streamline the Commission. Waiting for six months to know whether one has been recruited by PSC will be a thing of the past. A Kenyan should be served professionally without needing to know anyone.”

Molu is also remembered for his role in the 2022 presidential election, where he stood by then-IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati during the announcement of William Ruto’s victory. Alongside Abdi Guliye, Molu supported the declaration of Ruto as President after some commissioners, led by former Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, rejected the results.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The final tally showed that Ruto narrowly defeated Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in a highly contested election.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Top stories

Francis Mejja Vows Tough Measures on Fake Papers, Ghost Workers if Approved as PSC Member

He criticized the current system of verifying academic papers only occasionally within the public service, insisting that verification should happen at the point of...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto’s PSC nominee faces hurdles as MPs push for diversity

Kimonye faced tough questions from the committee, chaired by Runyejes MP Eric Muchangi, urging her to withdraw her candidacy for the sake of fairness...

21 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto Nominates New Members to Public Service Commission Ahead of Key Vacancies

The nominees include Mary Wanjira Kimonye, CBS, for the position of Vice-Chairperson. Others nominated to the commission are Harun Maalim Hassan, representing Persons with...

December 20, 2024

Top stories

PSC Warns Public of Fraudulent PSIP Scheme, Urges Vigilance

NAIROBI, Kenya Dec 19 – The Public Service Commission (PSC) has warned of a fraudulent scheme involving an individual impersonating its officials to offer...

December 19, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

PSC appoints Technical Committee to develop terms for NIRU staff

The committee, established under Section 21 of the National Intelligence Service Act (Cap. 206), will formulate employment guidelines for NIRU personnel.

December 15, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto orders review of scientists’ salaries to align with regional peers

The move aims to curb the brain drain caused by poor remuneration.

December 14, 2024

NATIONAL NEWS

Sapit joins clamour for urgent reconstitution of IEBC

The head of the Anglican Church of Kenya warned lack of prompt action risked compromising the integrity of the 2027 General Election.

December 9, 2024

Kenya

Kindiki blames court injunction for delay in reconstituting IEBC

NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec 8– Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has pointed to legal challenges as the reason behind the government’s inability to reconstitute the Independent...

December 8, 2024