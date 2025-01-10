Boya Molu Defends PSC Nomination Despite Controversial IEBC Past

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Former Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) commissioner Boya Molu defended his nomination to the Public Service Commission (PSC) despite criticism over his role in overseeing elections nullified by the Supreme Court.

Molu joined the IEBC in January 2017, five months before the general elections, which were later annulled due to irregularities. Speaking during his vetting, Muhoroni MP James Onyango Koyoo criticized Molu’s nomination, urging him to step aside.

“You presided over a nullified election. In other democracies, you should not have been allowed anywhere near public office. In good faith, you should have just gone home not to bother Kenyans in seeking another job,” said Koyoo.

Molu defended his tenure, arguing that his late appointment to the IEBC limited his ability to address structural issues in time for the elections.

“We did our best under the circumstances. We joined the commission in January, and the election was in August. The problem was the process and not the results. We implemented a lot of reforms. I should not be crucified for a mistake done by the entire commission,” he said.

During the vetting, Molu, who disclosed his net worth at Sh160 million, pledged to address weaknesses in PSC operations. He proposed digitizing recruitment processes to minimize human interference and improve efficiency.

“A motivated public service is the motor that drives the government agenda. I will push for proper training, re-skilling of staff, and fostering accountability and transparency among civil servants,” Molu said.

He added, “We shall streamline the Commission. Waiting for six months to know whether one has been recruited by PSC will be a thing of the past. A Kenyan should be served professionally without needing to know anyone.”

Molu is also remembered for his role in the 2022 presidential election, where he stood by then-IEBC Chairperson Wafula Chebukati during the announcement of William Ruto’s victory. Alongside Abdi Guliye, Molu supported the declaration of Ruto as President after some commissioners, led by former Vice Chair Juliana Cherera, rejected the results.

The final tally showed that Ruto narrowly defeated Azimio candidate Raila Odinga in a highly contested election.

