Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

NATIONAL NEWS

Training Aircraft Crash-Lands in Malindi, Killing Three on the Roadside

Published

MALINDI, Kenya, Jan 10 – A training aircraft crash-landed on Friday afternoon in Malindi, killing three people at a busy roadside stage in Kwachocha area just outside the airport.

Kilifi County Police Commander Joseph Ongwae confirmed the fatalities, identifying the victims as two boda boda riders and a pillion.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“We have three fatalities from the incident, and these are people who were on the roadside,” Ongwae said.

The aircraft, operated by the Kenya Aeronautical College, had taken off from Malindi Airport en route to Wilson Airport in Nairobi when it developed mechanical problems.

On board were a pilot, an instructor, and a student, all of whom escaped with minor injuries and were rushed to Twafiq Hospital in Malindi for treatment.

Police said one of the boda boda riders was burnt beyond recognition when the aircraft exploded and caught fire on impact. One of the deceased was identified as Naomi Chitsaka Mwagona, 58, the head teacher at Mashamba Primary School.

Firefighters from the Kenya Airports Authority and Malindi Municipality, with assistance from locals, extinguished the blaze.

The incident drew a large crowd, causing massive traffic congestion in the area.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is investigating the mechanical failure that led to the crash.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:, ,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Kenya

President Ruto forms taskforce to tackle GBV, femicide crisis

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – President William Samoei Ruto has announced the formation of a Technical Working Group to combat the rising cases of...

9 mins ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Gabow pledges to enhance the welfare of Kenyan officers in Haiti

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 10 – Consul General Nominee to Haiti Noor Gabow, has pledged to enhance the welfare of Kenyan police officers in the...

3 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto urges youth to monetize social media use responsibly

President Ruto encouraged young people to use the internet as a tool for self-improvement and income generation.

4 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kenya’s envoy to Brazil Nominee Karanja pledges improved communication

Karanja committed to always communicate openly and in good time to counter misinformation.

5 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Namwamba declares Sh500mn net worth during vetting for UNEP post

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10 – The nominee for Kenya’s Permanent Representative to United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Abwabu Namwamba declares Sh500 million net worth...

6 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Migingo residents want 2009 joint survey report made public

KISUMU, Kenya, Jan 10 – The Migingo community has petitioned Kenya and Uganda to publisice the report on the 2009 joint survey team team...

7 hours ago

crime

Kisumu Police Arrest Suspect, Recover Stolen Ceska Pistol

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 10- Police officers in Kisumu have arrested a suspect and recovered a Ceska pistol believed to have been stolen in July...

7 hours ago

Kenya

Dorm fire hits Cardinal Otunga Mosocho after KCSE results

No injuries were reported, though the cause of the fire remains unknown.

23 hours ago