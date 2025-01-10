Training Aircraft Crash-Lands in Malindi, Killing Three on the Roadside

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MALINDI, Kenya, Jan 10 – A training aircraft crash-landed on Friday afternoon in Malindi, killing three people at a busy roadside stage in Kwachocha area just outside the airport.

Kilifi County Police Commander Joseph Ongwae confirmed the fatalities, identifying the victims as two boda boda riders and a pillion.

“We have three fatalities from the incident, and these are people who were on the roadside,” Ongwae said.

The aircraft, operated by the Kenya Aeronautical College, had taken off from Malindi Airport en route to Wilson Airport in Nairobi when it developed mechanical problems.

On board were a pilot, an instructor, and a student, all of whom escaped with minor injuries and were rushed to Twafiq Hospital in Malindi for treatment.

Police said one of the boda boda riders was burnt beyond recognition when the aircraft exploded and caught fire on impact. One of the deceased was identified as Naomi Chitsaka Mwagona, 58, the head teacher at Mashamba Primary School.

Firefighters from the Kenya Airports Authority and Malindi Municipality, with assistance from locals, extinguished the blaze.

The incident drew a large crowd, causing massive traffic congestion in the area.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA) is investigating the mechanical failure that led to the crash.