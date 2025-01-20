Connect with us

US President Joe Biden.

World

Biden issues pre-emptive pardons for Fauci and Jan 6 riot committee

Trump, who will be inaugurated later on Monday, has suggested he would take action against those who tried to hold him accountable for an attempt by his supporters to overthrow the 2020 presidential vote.

Published

President Joe Biden has pre-emptively pardoned a number of people including Covid response chief Anthony Fauci and the members of the January 6 riot investigation, to prevent “unjustified… politically motivated prosecutions”.

Biden said: “Our nation owes these public servants a debt of gratitude for their tireless commitment.”

Trump, who will be inaugurated later on Monday, has suggested he would take action against those who tried to hold him accountable for an attempt by his supporters to overthrow the 2020 presidential vote.

Biden also issued a pre-emptive pardon to the retired general Mark Milley, who has described Trump as “fascist to the core” and “dangerous”.

“These public servants have served our nation with honour and distinction and do not deserve to be the targets of unjustified and politically motivated prosecutions,” the White House statement says.

“The issuance of these pardons should not be mistaken as an acknowledgment that any individual engaged in any wrongdoing, nor should acceptance be misconstrued as an admission of guilt for any offence.”

