Beninese army suffers ‘hard blow’ in border attack

Benin forces have suffered heavy losses in an attack near the border with insurgency-hit Niger and Burkina Faso, authorities have said.

Colonel Faizou Gomina, the national guard’s chief of staff, said one of Benin’s most well-equipped military positions had been hit in the north on Wednesday evening.

“We’ve been dealt a very hard blow,” Col Gomina added.

The country has in recent years witnessed increasing attacks in the northern region blamed on jihadist groups based in neighbouring countries.

More than 120 Beninese military officers were killed between 2021 and December 2024, a diplomatic source told AFP news agency.

Last month, gunmen killed three soldiers and wounded four others who were guarding an oil pipeline in the north-east.

Col Gomina did not provide a death toll for Wednesday’s attack, but the main opposition party, The Democrats, said about 30 soldiers had been killed in the Alibori region, Reuters news agency reports.

A security source put the death toll at 28, according to AFP.

“We are continuing cleaning-up operations. Forty assailants have been neutralised so far,” the military source added.

Col Gomina said the position attacked had been “one of the strongest and most militarised” and called on military commanders to improve their operational strategies in order to counter security threats.

“Wake up, officers and section chiefs, we have battles to win,” he said.

In 2022, Benin deployed nearly 3,000 troops to curb cross-border incursions and reinforce security in the north.

