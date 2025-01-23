AUC Chairperson Faki urges US to reconsider WHO exit

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI Kenya, Jan 23 – African Union Chairperson Moussa Faki has urged the United States to reconsider its exit from the World Health Organisation (WHO) programs which he says will adversely affect Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) programs.

In a statement, Faki said that over the past seven decades, the US as a member State has played a crucial role in shaping public health and well-being.

He expressed dismay to learn of the US government’s announcement to withdraw from the WHO.

“The USA as a member of WHO, was crucial in shaping global WHO instruments and norms on public health security and wellbeing over the past seven decades,” said Faki.

He added that in Africa, the USA was an early and strong supporter towards the establishment of Africa CDC, the African Union’s technical agency for public health emergencies that works with WHO and the global WHO membership to detect, prepare for, respond to and recover from pandemics.

Faki added that, the world depends on WHO to carry out its mandate to ensure global public health security as a shared common good.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office confirming the US intent to leave the global health body.

The order marked the second time Trump has pushed for such a move, following his 2020 threat to withdraw when he accused WHO of mishandling the COVID-19 pandemic and being overly China-centric.

The WHO on January 21, responding to US withdrawal from the organization said that as a founding member, the action is regrettable.

The organization further indicated that in partnership with US have saved countless lives and protected Americans and all people from health threats for over seven decades noting how their combined effort contributed to the end of smallpox.

“WHO plays a crucial role in protecting the health and security of the world’s people, including Americans, by addressing the root causes of disease, building stronger health systems, and detecting, preventing and responding to health emergencies, including disease outbreaks, often in dangerous places where others cannot go,” WHO stated.

WHO said it hoped the US will drop the exit plan.

“We hope the United States will reconsider,” WHO stated, “and we look forward to maintaining our partnership for the health and well-being of millions.”

The United States has been a cornerstone of WHO’s efforts since 1948, when it became a founding member.