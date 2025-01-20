Connect with us

AU-IBAR launches initiative addressing challenges by pastoral communities

AU-IBAR through APMD Platform aims to enhance livelihoods, bolster economic sustainability and strengthen resilience among Africa’s pastoral communities.

Published

NAKURU, Kenya, Jan 20 – The African Union Inter-African Bureau for Animal Resources (AU-IBAR) has launched an initiative designed to address challenges faced by pastoral communities, particularly in the Horn of Africa and Sahel regions

This transformative initiative dubbed African Pastoral Markets Development (APMD) Platform will be using data-driven and market-focused strategies to solve the perennial challenges.

Working in collaboration with Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, (AU-IBAR) through APMD Platform aims to enhance livelihoods, bolster economic sustainability and strengthen resilience among Africa’s pastoral communities.

The platform targets critical gaps in the pastoral economy such as the undervaluation of informal livestock trade.

Speaking during the platform’s launch in Nairobi, AU-IBAR Director Dr. Huyam Salih said the initiative was a major milestone in advancing sustainable livestock development across Africa.

“The platform is aligned with Africa’s livestock development strategy and AU-IBAR’s commitment to transforming the sector by prioritizing pastoralists’ needs, enhancing market linkages and promoting food security,” she said.

Dr Salih said Livestock was critical to food and nutrition security, economic growth and trade on the continent adding that the the launch of APMD was a bold step toward maximizing these contributions.

In 2010, the informal livestock trade in the Greater Horn of Africa was valued at approximately USD 1 billion but remained largely neglected and underfunded.

She observed that by introducing market-focused interventions, the platform sought to unlock the sector’s untapped potential.

Statistics underscore the vital role pastoralists play in Africa’s economy with its contribution estimated to be 27 per cent of the continent’s GDP.

In some regions, pastoralists account for up to 50 per cent of meat exports, highlighting the sector’s importance in both domestic and international markets.

Kenya’s Director of Livestock Policy Research and Regulations, Dr. Christopher Wanga highlighted the platform’s potential to unlock economic growth by streamlining the pastoral livestock subsector.

“While organised dairy industries exist, integrating pastoral systems could revolutionise the broader livestock economy,” he said.

Nigeria Minister for Livestock Development, Alhaji Idi Mukhtar Maiha noted that the initiative focus on empowering women and youth, improving food security and building resilience to climate change.

“The successful implementation of the APMD project will significantly contribute to economic development and food security across the continent,” he said.

Kenya and Nigeria have been designated as “Lighthouse Countries” due to their strategic importance while Ethiopia, Somalia, Tanzania, Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Chad, and Niger were identified as outreach countries for targeted interventions.

Led by project head Professor Ahmed Elbeltagy, the APMD initiative has allocated a significant portion of its budget for the four-year implementation phase. Extensive groundwork has already been laid, with 32 countries assessed for their livestock population, economic contributions, growth potential, and geopolitical stability.

In September 2024, regional consultations mapped the entire pastoral livestock value chain—from production to sales. Kenya led efforts in the Horn of Africa, while Nigeria focused on the Sahel region, offering regional perspectives to shape strategic priorities.

