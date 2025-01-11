Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

/CGTN.

Africa

Angola declares cholera outbreak as death toll hits 12

Cholera is characterised by severe or extreme dehydration, or death due to acute watery diarrhoea, with or without vomiting, in individuals over the age of two in areas where cholera is present.”

Published

LUANDA, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) — Angola’s Ministry of Health (MINSA) declared a cholera outbreak Friday evening, with 12 deaths reported since the first case confirmed on Tuesday, according to a bulletin shared with Xinhua.

As of 6 p.m. local time on Friday, a total of 119 cholera cases have been recorded, with 14 cases confirmed through laboratory testing, while 12 samples remained under analysis. In the past 24 hours, 24 new cholera cases were identified, with 20 concentrated in Cacuaco Municipality, the epicentre of the outbreak.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Cacuaco, a suburban area in Angola’s capital province of Luanda, is home to over 1.2 million people. Of the 119 cases reported, 53 per cent are female and 47 per cent male. Eleven of the 12 deaths occurred in Cacuaco.

The bulletin defines a cholera case as “a patient with severe or extreme dehydration, or death due to acute watery diarrhoea, with or without vomiting, in individuals over the age of two in areas where cholera is present.”

A confirmed case is “a suspected case where the cholera vibrio has been isolated in stool samples.” A timeline chart in the bulletin indicated cholera symptoms were first observed in a patient on December 31, 2024. 

In this article:,
Comments
Comments
Advertisement

More on Capital News

Africa

US Welcomes MONUSCO Mandate Renewal, Raises Concerns Over Rwanda’s Role in DRC Conflict

However, the US expressed disappointment over the resolution’s omission of explicit references to Rwanda’s involvement in the conflict in eastern DRC.

December 22, 2024

DIPLOMACY

Mudavadi in Angola as ministers from Great Lakes region meet to discuss security

The meeting aims to review the outcomes of the national coordinators’ report, focusing on enhancing responsiveness to emerging threats and crises in the region.

November 24, 2024

Top stories

Kenya, Angola Sign 11 Bilateral Agreements to Enhance Relations and Cooperation

The agreements, signed during a visit to Kenya by Angolan President João Lourenço, encompass a wide range of sectors, including tourism, maritime cooperation, mining,...

October 21, 2023

Africa

Kenya waives visa requirement for Angolan travelers

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – Travelers journeying from Angola to Kenya will no longer be obligated to obtain visas for entry into Kenya. This...

October 21, 2023

Top stories

Angolan President João Lourenço Receives 21-Gun Salute in Nairobi

NAIROBI, Kenya Oct 21 – President João Lourenço of Angola was welcomed with a 21-gun salute at State House in Nairobi, Kenya. President Lourenço’s...

October 21, 2023

Africa

US Secretary of Defense sets off for trip to Kenya, Djibouti and Angola

Secretary Austin's press office shared footage of him departing from the Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

September 23, 2023

Africa

UN agency warns of cholera outbreak in Ethiopia as death toll rises to 94

ADDIS ABABA, May 13 (Xinhua) — The United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) has warned of the ongoing cholera outbreak...

May 13, 2023

Kenya

Speaker Kingi to represent Ruto in Angola president’s inaguration

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 15 – Senate Speaker Amason Kingi will be representing President William Ruto in the inauguration of the President-Elect Joao Lourenco. Kingi...

September 15, 2022