Ambassador Guo Haiyan Welcomes Chinese New Year with a Renewed Commitment to China-Kenya Cooperation

I arrived in Kenya on January 6, 2025, as the 18th Chinese Ambassador to Kenya and Permanent Representative to UNEP and UN-Habitat. This is not my first time in Kenya. Throughout my diplomatic career, I have been engaged in African affairs for many years and have visited Kenya four times in the past two decades. Returning to the beautiful city of Nairobi and reconnecting with old friends felt like coming home again.

Walking through the streets of Nairobi, I was struck by the remarkable transformation the country has undergone in recent years. The Nairobi Expressway, which had not yet begun during my last visit, offered a seamless experience from JKIA to the embassy. The Global Trade Center and other towering skyscrapers have reshaped Nairobi’s skyline. The Mombasa-Naivasha Standard Gauge Railway has been running smoothly and safely for more than seven years. These are great milestones for Kenya, and I am pleased that China has played a role in these achievements.

What is even more encouraging is the deepening exchange and understanding between the Chinese and Kenyan people, despite the challenges of the three-year pandemic. In 2024, thousands of Kenyan youth began learning the Chinese language, while tens of thousands of Chinese tourists explored Kenya’s breathtaking landscapes. Not long ago, at Two Rivers Mall in Nairobi, thousands of Chinese and Kenyans came together to celebrate the Chinese New Year, enjoying a fusion of traditional Chinese lion dances with African drum beats, and Chinese folk songs sung in beautiful African voices. These cultural interactions have further strengthened the foundation of our bilateral relations.

These experiences reaffirm my belief that the China-Kenya friendship, which was born out of the liberation movements, has evolved into a strategic partnership essential to the development aspirations of both nations. Under the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) and the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), Kenya has witnessed significant achievements in infrastructure, connectivity, and regional economic development, benefiting both countries.

Looking ahead, there is great promise in building an even closer China-Kenya community with a shared future. When Presidents Xi Jinping and William Ruto met in Beijing during the FOCAC summit in September 2024, they charted a new course for China-Kenya relations. President Xi proposed that the two nations should strengthen their comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership by striving to be “three partners”: sincere partners of mutual trust, cooperative partners of mutual benefit and win-win results, and strategic partners in upholding fairness and justice. The consensus reached by the two leaders is injecting fresh momentum into our bilateral relations.

I also recognize the invaluable support of the Kenyan government and people in advancing this relationship. My predecessors have carried out their missions with excellence, and now, the baton is in my hands. I am fully committed to working closely with Kenyan friends to fulfill my responsibilities with honor, dedication, and a sense of duty.

I will dedicate myself to implementing the consensus reached by our heads of state, ensuring that the China-Kenya comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership continues to grow, bringing tangible benefits to both nations.

I will focus on translating the “Ten Partnership Action Plans” outlined during the Beijing FOCAC Summit into concrete results, aligning high-quality Belt and Road cooperation with Kenya’s Vision 2030, and deepening collaboration in digital economy, renewable energy, trade, poverty reduction, and agricultural development.

I will promote greater people-to-people exchanges between our countries, fostering deeper understanding and strengthening the long-standing friendship and mutual trust that date back to our struggles for national liberation and development.

I will also work to enhance China-Kenya communication and coordination on regional and international issues, advocating for the common interests of the Global South and promoting peace and stability in the region.

Today marks the Chinese New Year, a time of renewal, unity, and hope. In December 2024, UNESCO inscribed the Spring Festival—China’s traditional New Year celebrations—on the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. On this auspicious occasion, I extend my heartfelt wishes for Kenya’s continued prosperity and the well-being of its people. May our collective efforts usher in a new chapter of China-Kenya friendship and win-win cooperation.

Guo Haiyan is the Chinese Ambassador to Kenya.