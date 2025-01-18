Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Aisha Jumwa. /COURTESY

NATIONAL NEWS

Aisha Jumwa appointed Kenya Roads Board Chairperson

Jumwa was elected Malindi MP on an ODM ticket in 2017 but soon joined the Ruto bandwagon after quitting the Raila camp.

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – President William Ruto has appointed former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa to be the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board.

This is after he revoked the appointment of Ahmed Mohamed.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a Gazette notice dated January 17, Ruto said she would serve in the position for a period of three years with effect from the appointment date.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 7 (1) (a) of the Kenya Roads Board Act, as read together with Section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Aisha Jumwa Katana to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from January 17, 2025,” the notice read.

Jumwa, was elected as the Malindi Member of Parliament on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in 2017 but soon joined Ruto’s bandwagon after quitting the Raila camp.

She was later appointed to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender and Culture in Ruto’s initial 22-member cabinet.

However, she was among the 11 Cabinet Secretaries dropped in the July 2024 reshuffle, after the nationwide anti-government protests.

In this article:, , , ,
Comments
Comments

More on Capital News

NATIONAL NEWS

Moi University Council gets new leadership amidst dons strike crisis

The university has been grappling with cash shortfalls and alleged financial mismanagement.

2 minutes ago

Top stories

Kenya Deploys 270 More Troops to Haiti as Trump Signals Continued Support for Security Mission

The deployment comes amid growing concerns over escalating gang violence in Haiti, where armed groups have overrun parts of the capital and forced thousands...

2 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki: I’ll mobilize Kenya for President Ruto through development

The second in command asserted that early campaigns would not win over the electorate as the ruling coalition eyes for a second term in...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Governors dismiss Budget Controller’s stance on bursaries, cite social protection

Governor Abdullahi, referencing Article 43(3) of the Constitution, argued that both levels of government are obligated to provide appropriate social security to individuals who...

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Fight for your rights, we are behind you: Uhuru to GenZ

Speaking during a burial ceremony of his cousin Kibathi Muigai Friday, Kenyatta described the GenZ as the future of Kenyan politics.

19 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

President Ruto meets Shandong Linglong Company chairman Wang Feng

President Ruto affirmed the government's commitment to ensure Kenya becomes a regional investment hub to attract foreign investments.

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Ruto confident 3 CSs sworn in will deliver mandate

President Ruto cited the three leaders' extensive experience, saying it will help mobilise government machinery to deliver services to Kenyans and accelerate the country's...

20 hours ago

NATIONAL NEWS

Kindiki reaffirms govt’s commitment to equitable development

Kindiki emphasized the importance of consultations between the government and citizens to ensure the successful implementation of development initiatives.

20 hours ago