Aisha Jumwa appointed Kenya Roads Board Chairperson

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 18 – President William Ruto has appointed former Gender Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa to be the non-executive chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board.

This is after he revoked the appointment of Ahmed Mohamed.

In a Gazette notice dated January 17, Ruto said she would serve in the position for a period of three years with effect from the appointment date.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Section 7 (1) (a) of the Kenya Roads Board Act, as read together with Section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint Aisha Jumwa Katana to be the non-executive Chairperson of the Kenya Roads Board, for a period of three (3) years, with effect from January 17, 2025,” the notice read.

Jumwa, was elected as the Malindi Member of Parliament on an Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket in 2017 but soon joined Ruto’s bandwagon after quitting the Raila camp.

She was later appointed to serve as the Cabinet Secretary for Gender and Culture in Ruto’s initial 22-member cabinet.

However, she was among the 11 Cabinet Secretaries dropped in the July 2024 reshuffle, after the nationwide anti-government protests.