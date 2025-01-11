Connect with us

Africa

AGRA appoints Alice Ruhweza as next President

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya Jan 11 – The Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) has appointed Alice Ruhweza as its next President, effective March 1st, 2025.

This appointment follows a thorough selection process in partnership with Spencer Stuart.

Ruhweza, will succeed Agnes Kalibata, who has successfully led AGRA through two transformative terms.

Kalibata said she leaves office with immense pride after seeing AGRA through a transformative journey over the past ten years.

“AGRA is now in a strong position to meet the challenges ahead and the expectation to do more for small-holder farmers. I am excited to pass the torch to Alice Ruhweza, whose leadership will drive us forward,” Kalibata said.

The AGRA Board noted that Ruhweza brings extensive expertise as a Global Thought leader, a Systems Thinker and International Development Expert.

The incoming President said she was honored to join AGRA at such a critical juncture as African leaders convene to adopt the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme, or CAADP, strategy and action plan for 2026-2035.

“Agri- food systems are Africa’s biggest lever for economic growth, job creation, livelihood improvement and in addressing climate change. However, the agricultural sector is still at risk from economic volatility, geopolitical tensions, and other complex crises,” she said.

Her 28-year career, working at the intersection of economic, social and environmental policy and practice, encompasses leadership and board roles in Government, the private sector, the United Nations, and major international NGOs.

Established in 2006, AGRA is an African-led and Africa-based institution dedicated to placing smallholder farmers at the core of the continent’s burgeoning economy.

AGRA’s mission is to transform agriculture from a mere struggle for survival into a thriving business. In collaboration with its partners, AGRA catalyzes and sustains an inclusive agricultural transformation aimed at increasing incomes and enhancing food security in 12 countries.

