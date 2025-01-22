African Nations Must Own Their Narrative, Says Gina Din-Kariuki at Davos

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 22 – Leading pan-African communications expert Gina Din-Kariuki has called on African countries to take charge of their own narrative during her address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Speaking on the impact of media representations on the continent’s economic prospects, she emphasized the urgent need for intentional storytelling that moves beyond the election cycle and prioritizes governance and development.

Din-Kariuki’s remarks align with the findings of a groundbreaking report by Africa No Filter and Africa Practice, which revealed that biased media narratives cost the continent up to $4.2 billion annually in inflated debt servicing. The study, titled The Cost of Media Stereotypes to Africa, employs a combination of quantitative analysis and qualitative insights to explore the financial repercussions of media bias. The research focuses on electoral processes in four African nations: Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, and Egypt, comparing media coverage with that of Malaysia, Denmark, and Thailand – nations with similar country risk profiles.

The report highlights how negative portrayals of Africa during elections and in global media coverage exaggerate risks, deter foreign direct investment, and increase borrowing costs.

Key insights from the report include:

· Economic Losses: Africa loses up to $4.2 billion annually, which could educate 12 million children, immunize 73 million, or provide clean drinking water to two-thirds of Nigeria’s population.

· Media Bias: Negative coverage dominates African elections, with 88% of articles about Kenya’s election period reported as negative, compared to just 48% for Malaysia.

· Debt Servicing Costs: Improved media sentiment could reduce borrowing interest rates by 1%, saving African nations billions annually.

At the Davos session, Gina Din-Kariuki underscored the importance of challenging stereotypes while urging African governments to take proactive steps. “Africa must intentionally own its narrative. We cannot afford to keep going from election to election without stopping to govern and showcase the immense potential, resilience, and innovation across the continent,” she said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The report also emphasizes the role of the African Union in developing the Africa Credit Rating Agency to counter pessimistic assessments by international rating firms and calls on stakeholders to collaborate in fostering more accurate portrayals of the continent.

Din-Kariuki encouraged African leaders, media practitioners, and citizens to drive the change. “The responsibility to rewrite Africa’s story starts with us—Africans telling the truth about Africa.”