Africa without borders could help the continent prosper – what’s getting in the way

Tinashe Sithole, University of Johannesburg

The vision of a “borderless Africa” is one of unity and shared prosperity for the continent. It is rooted in the ideals of the pan-Africanist movement.

There are contradictions, however, between those ideals and the realities of governance on the continent.

Internal divisions, structural poverty, poor governance and competing national interests have undermined pan-Africanism over the decades. Political and economic instability are on the rise. The escalating conflict in Sudan has the potential to destabilise neighbouring countries. There is thus an urgent need to revive pan-Africanism to foster peace and unity.

Historically, pan-Africanism began in earnest with the first Pan-African Conference in London, in 1900. Influential leaders and movements championed it, notably in the wave of African liberation between the 1950s and 1970s.

The formation of the Organisation of African Unity in 1963 marked a critical step towards uniting Africa. Leaders committed to creating a United States of Africa. But they often undermined unity through domestic authoritarian practices, power struggles and governance failures.

My academic research has examined domestic conflicts that have affected many parts of Africa. It has analysed ethnic conflicts in Sudan, Rwanda and Kenya, state-sponsored election violence and coups in Lesotho and Mauritania. It shows that political intolerance, bad governance and social marginalisation fuel instability and conflict within African countries.

My latest research paper explored pan-Africanism and Africa’s developmental challenges. I argue that unity can only be realised if African states first address critical domestic challenges.

Challenges to pan-African integration

Many regional initiatives emphasise cross-border integration and development. The African Union’s Agenda 2063, a framework for socio-economic transformation, is one.

Agenda 2063 envisions a peaceful, prosperous and globally competitive Africa. It advocates for projects focusing on infrastructure, trade and empowerment of youth and women. But bad governance and socio-economic inequality within individual nations undermines these ambitions.

For example, the poor governance of mineral resources in the Democratic Republic of Congo has fuelled violent conflict. Over 5.6 million people are internally displaced. One million are exiled in neighbouring countries. Armed groups exploit the country’s mineral resources, worsening instability and undermining regional integration by creating cross-border humanitarian crises.

To bridge the gap between the ideals and practice of pan-Africanism, African leaders must commit to:

resolve domestic challenges and systemic contradictions

foster equitable development that transcends national borders.

Resistance to open markets

The goals of pan-Africanism are at odds with the desire of political elites to maintain power in their individual countries. They see open markets as a threat to their authority. The African Continental Free Trade Area shows this tension. It officially entered into force on 30 May 2019, and trading under its framework began on 1 January 2021.

However Nigeria, among other countries, initially delayed participating. It feared that cheaper imports would harm domestic industries and displace local jobs.

Agricultural sectors in less industrialised African nations are particularly vulnerable. They fear that competition from more industrialised African economies would hurt local farmers and deepen inequalities. For example, Botswana and Namibia banned South African vegetable imports in December 2021.

Botswana said the ban was meant to be good for local farmers and the economy. But it restricts free trade, creates cross-border supply barriers, and puts national interests first. This blocks regional integration goals. Botswana’s new government has begun lifting the ban.

Internal strife

Structural poverty, governance failures and ethnic politics in some countries are barriers to national unity. Political power is contested along ethnic lines, deepening divisions.

For example, former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe was celebrated as a pan-African leader for his strong stance against western imperialism. His legacy, however, shows he undermined elections through state-sponsored violence.

He also weakened national unity by eroding democratic processes. Political persecution and economic collapse on his watch fuelled a refugee crisis, causing resentment and tension in southern Africa.

Uneven benefits of regionalism

Regionalism has been championed as a pathway to pan-African unity. Yet its benefits are uneven. The Economic Community of West African States has successfully promoted stability and peace and mediated conflicts in Liberia and Sierra Leone.

However, political instability, unequal resource distribution, corruption and weak infrastructure hinder broader progress. This includes expanded trade networks and stronger regional governance.

Mozambique, for example, is experiencing post-election unrest. And a deadly insurgency in the northern Cabo Delgado province has raged since 2017. These examples highlight how Mozambique’s political leaders have failed to address local grievances, instead fuelling violence and conflict for their benefit. This is at the expense of domestic unity, peace and development.

A belated military intervention by the Southern African Development Community in July 2021 failed to end the insurgency.

What needs to be done

A stable, inclusive and equitable domestic foundation is the basis of regional integration.

For example, countries could use a framework that makes decision making and resource distribution more inclusive. This could promote national cohesion.

Practical action to meet governance challenges together would strengthen pan-Africanism.

One approach could be to establish a “cross-border unity and action forum” to help communities, business leaders and civil society bodies share best practices. They could also develop regional projects and take on common challenges.

Lastly, a “pan-African local action network” could connect grassroots bodies, community leaders and small business forums across Africa.

Local entrepreneurs in agriculture or technology could work with counterparts in other countries through exchange programmes. They could establish regional business incubators, or simplified cross-border trade agreements. These connections between citizens would drive unity, shared accountability and solidarity.

A borderless Africa

Pan-Africanism is often used to deflect responsibility for domestic failures while offering superficial solidarity.

Without addressing internal governance crises, structural poverty and ethnic divisions, African states will remain fragmented. If they cannot unite their own nations, can they ever hope to unite as a continent?

As Kwame Nkrumah, Ghana’s first prime minister and president, stated:

If we are to remain free, if we are to enjoy the full benefits of Africa’s rich resources, we must unite…

Tinashe Sithole, Postdoctoral research fellow at the SARChI Chair: African Diplomacy and Foreign Policy, University of Johannesburg

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.